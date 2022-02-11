Vicky Duval earned her online degree, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, in December 2021 with highest distinction.

RICHMOND, Indiana -- Vicky Duval was presented with her Indiana University East diploma during an on-campus celebration Feb. 10. Duval earned her online degree, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, in December 2021 with highest distinction. Duval is the 15th player to have graduated from IU East, the WTA's educational partner.

“I was attracted to business administration because this degree opens doors to many career paths, and I wanted to learn the necessary tools to eventually start my own venture one day,” Duval said. “I plan on continuing my education by either getting an M.B.A. or studying for law school.”

Currently, there are 15 Women's Tennis Association (WTA) players enrolled at IU East through an educational agreement between the campus and the Women’s Tennis Benefits Association (WTBA).

Photo by IU East

IU East alumnae also include former World No. 1 Venus Williams, 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens, Alla Kudryavtseva, Irina Falconi, Katalin Marosi, Sandra Zaniewska, Ivana Lisjak, Natalia Siedliska, Anastasia Rodionova, Arina Rodionova, Madga Linette, Nicole Melichar, Teodora Mircic and Shelby Rogers.

Duval added she was thankful for the opportunity the educational partnership provided.

“I am grateful for the scholarship program and partnership between IU East and WTA because I was able to finish my degree with no student debt," Duval said. "My professors were accommodating and understanding, which really helped when I was traveling for tournaments. Thank you IU East.”

The WTA and WTBA encourage the professional athletes as they pursue a degree.

Photo by IU East

“I believe that acquiring a degree is important to obtain better opportunities in life and it’s an accomplishment you will be proud of," Duval said. "I took classes while playing tennis professionally and graduated summa cum laude, so it can be done even if you have a busy life.”

WTBA Executive Director Lisa Grattan congratulated Duval on her accomplishment.

“Vicky continues to demonstrate her commitment, determination and resilience in everything she does in life, including her recent achievement of earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration at IU East, Grattan said. “The WTBA is incredibly proud to celebrate Vicky as the 15th graduate through our valuable educational partnership with IU East.”