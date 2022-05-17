Next week's French Open will begin without its defending finalist: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova announced Tuesday that she's ending her 2022 season early due to a recurring knee injury.

The 30-year-old reached her first Grand Slam final in Paris last year, finishing runner-up to Barbora Krejcikova, but has been plagued by knee trouble for much of this year. She was sidelined for 10 weeks after the Australian Open with the injury, and tested out her body over the last month by playing in Madrid and Rome.

Though Pavlyuchenkova and Veronika Kudermetova partnered to win the doubles title at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia last week, she played five three-setters in seven matches between the two tournaments, and she says that the effort showed her she was still playing with pain.

"I have been playing this in my head for the last week and it has been a really tough decision to make, as Roland Garros was always very special to me, especially after a dream run last year," she wrote. "But due to the pain for a long time, now the injury is limiting me physically and mentally to compete and practice fully."

Pavlyuchenkova had played 14 consecutive main draws in Paris dating back to her 2008 debut as a teenager. In fact, since that tournament, she missed just one prior Grand Slam event at all: the 2020 US Open. That streak of 48 consecutive Grand Slam main draws ranks in a tie for ninth in the Open Era.

Thanks in part to finishing runner-up in Paris last year, Pavlyuchenkova reached a career-high ranking of World No.11 at the end of last year. She's currently ranked No.21.