Palermo finalist Lucia Bronzetti and Hamburg champion Bernarda Pera have both been rewarded with new career-highs in the latest edition of the WTA Rankings.

After a pair of WTA 250 tournaments in Hamburg and Palermo, here are this week’s biggest ranking biggest movers among the Top 100:

Bernarda Pera +27 (from No.81 to No.54): The 27-year-old American has won back-to-back titles in Budapest and Hamburg, winning 10 straight main draw matches (12 straight including two qualifying matches in Budapest), all without dropping a set. By winning back-to-back clay-court titles, she is the first American to win two or more titles on the surface in the same season since 2013. During that stretch, Pera has improved her ranking 76 spots moving from No.130 (the week of July 11) to a career-best No.54 this week.

5 - Bernarda Pera is the 5th American female player to win 2+ WTA titles in 2000s on clay courts in the same season after Monica Seles (2000), Jennifer Capriati (2001), Serena Williams (2002, 2012 and 2013) and Venus Williams (2004). Form.@WTA_insider @WTA pic.twitter.com/yBmz2xmz0A — OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 25, 2022

Lucia Bronzetti +13 (from No.78 to No.65): Since making her Top 100 debut in March, Bronzetti has been on a steady climb up the WTA Rankings. The 23-year-old Italian made the quarterfinals of her first three WTA main draws in 2021 (in Lausanne, Palermo and Portoroz), and her first semifinal in Rabat this May. As a first-time finalist last week in Palermo, Bronzetti earned 180 ranking points and moves up 13 spots, setting a new career-high by reaching No.65.

Irina-Camelia Begu +12 (from No.45 to No.33): The Romanian captured her fifth career singles title and first in five years last week ij Palermo. For Begu, the 280 ranking points awarded to the champion push her ranking up 12 spots this week to No.33, her highest ranking since the 2018 season.

Other noteworthy ranking moves and information

Hamburg quarterfinalist Katerina Siniakova (from No.96 to No.86), Misaki Doi (from No.107 to No.97) and Palermo quarterfinalist Diane Parry (from No.86 to No.76) each jumped 10 spots in this week’s rankings, with 19-year-old Parry hitting a new career-high.

Three of last week's ITF W60 champions received significant boosts. Moyuka Uchijima won her second title of 2022 at that level in Nur-Sultan; having ended 2021 at No.499, the 20-year-old Japanese player rises from No.159 to a career-high of No.130 this week. Jessika Ponchet also sets a career-high after winning in Vitoria-Gasteiz, with the 25-year-old Frenchwoman climbing from No.195 to No.152. Ashlyn Krueger, meanwhile, collected her biggest title to date in Evansville, and the 18-year-old American climbs from No.314 to No.243.

In the next month leading up to the US Open, Karolina Pliskova is defending 935 ranking points – 585 from 2021 Montreal and 350 from 2021 Cincinnati – the most among the players on Tour followed by Camila Giorgi (901), Jil Teichmann (586), Danielle Collins (576) and Jessica Pegula (455).

Among the current Top 100, the biggest ranking improvements since the start of the 2022 season have been made by Daria Saville +333 (from No.421 to No.88), Tatjana Maria +186 (from No.284 to No.98), Martina Trevisan +88 (from No.112 to No.24) and Bronzetti +83 (from No.148 to No.65).

This week marks the 17th consecutive week at No.1 for Iga Swiatek since overtaking the top spot on April 4. In doubles, this week marks the 8th consecutive week at No.1 for Elise Mertens, bringing her career total to 21 weeks atop the WTA Doubles Rankings.