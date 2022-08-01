No.8 seed Karolina Pliskova overcame a tough serving day to defeat Katie Boulter in the first round of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- No.8 seed Karolina Pliskova rallied from a set down to defeat Katie Boulter 1-6, 7-6(5), 6-3 in the first round of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic. With the win, Pliskova snapped a two-match losing skid to the Boulter, including back-to-back losses on the grass of Eastbourne and Wimbledon last month.

Playing her first match since splitting with coach Sascha Bajin, Pliskova overcame a difficult serving day to hold off Boulter and tally her first hard-court win of the season. The big-serving Czech struck 16 double-faults, the most she has hit in a WTA match.

Ranked No.127, Boulter raced through the opening set to take it 6-1 in just 28 minutes. After going 0 for 3 on break points in the first set, Pliskova quickly reversed course in the second, breaking Boulter three times to build a 5-1 lead.

Boulter's comeback falls short: Boulter would rally from her second-set deficit to come within two points of the victory. She won four consecutive games to level the set at 5-5. After breaking through Pliskova's baseline defense with a steady barrage of forehand winners, Boulter would serve with a mini-break advantage at 5-4 in the tiebreak.

But Boulter could not capitalize on her advantage. Serving down 4-5, Pliskova found two unretunable serves to earn set point and converted on a Boulter forehand error to force a decider.

After an exchange of breaks early in the third set, Pliskova finally gained an insurmountable advantage when she broke Boulter for the third time in the set for a 5-3 lead. This time the former No.1 left nothing to chance, as she served out the win after 2 hours and 13 minutes.

Stat of the match: Before today, Pliskova's previous mark for most double-faults in a match came at 2014 Seoul, where she hit 14 against Maria Kirilenko in the semifinals. Pliskova went on to win the tournament.

Pliskova will face Amanda Anisimova in the second round. The 20-year-old American opened the tournament with a 6-2, 7-6(5) win over wildcard Ashlyn Krueger.

