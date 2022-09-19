At 17 years old, Linda Fruhvirtova won her first career title and leaped 56 spot in the rankings. Katerina Siniakova, the top-ranked doubles player, moved into the Top 50 in singles.

Last week, the WTA Hologic Tour calendar included a pair of WTA 250 tournaments -- the Chennai Open in India and Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz in Slovenia -- along with a 125-level event in Bucharest, the Tiriac Foundation Trophy. Here is a look at some of this week’s notable rankings movements:

Czech Teen makes Top 100 debut

Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova won her first career singles title, in Chennai, only her eighth career main-draw appearance at the tour level. Fruhvirtova makes her Top 100 debut, jumping up 56 spots, from No.130 to No.74. At 17 years old, she becomes the youngest player in the Top 100.

Czech teen Linda Fruhvirtova wins first WTA title in Chennai

Four of the five youngest players in the Top 200 are Czech teenagers. Fruhvirtova is joined by Linda Noskova (at No.105), Brenda Fruhvirtova (at No.195) and Sara Bejlek (No.196) in the Top 200.

Top-ranked doubles player returns to singles Top 50

Last week in Portoroz, Katerina Siniakova captured her first singles title since 2017. Siniakova, the current World No.1 in doubles, collected 280 rankings points in singles and returns to the Top 50 this week. She moves up 33 spots, climbing from No.82 to No.49.

Other notable rankings movements

--A finalist in Portoroz, Elena Rybakina moves up three spots, from No.25 to No.22.

--A semifinalist in Portoroz, Anna-Lena Friedsam improves 69 spots, from No.213 to No.144, the largest jump among this week’s Top 200.

--British 23-year-old Katie Swan advanced to the first tour-level semifinal of her career in Chennai and improves 43 spots, from No.174 to a career-high No.131.

--Irina-Camelia Begu won her second WTA 125 level title in her home country of Romania. Her ranking improves eight spots, from No.41 to No.33.

--Hungary’s Reka Luca Jani, a finalist in Bucharest, moved from No.114 to a career-high No.104.