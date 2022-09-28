Coming off her most successful event of the season last week at the Tallinn Open, Karolina Muchova jumped 35 spots in the rankings, while Parma winner Mayar Sherif made her Top 50 debut.

Here is a look at the biggest rankings jumps among this week’s Top 200:

Karolina Muchova +35 (from No.224 to No.189): A former World No.19, Muchova dropped out of the Top 100 on July 11 due to injury, with her ranking dropping as low as No.235. Muchova made her first quarterfinal appearance of 2022 last week as a wild card in Tallinn, giving her ranking a 35-spot boost.

Aliona Bolsova +29 (from No.189 to No.160): A finalist at an ITF Circuit event in San Sebastian, Spain, last week, Bolsova collected 48 ranking points.

This past week's results

Mayar Sherif +25 (from No.74 to No.49): On the heels of becoming the first Egyptian woman to win a Hologic WTA Tour singles title, Sherif makes her Top 50 debut, at No.49. The 26-year-old defeated World No.7 Maria Sakkari in the championship match in Parma, Italy. Sherif collected 280 ranking points.

Parma: Sherif beats top seed Sakkari to win first WTA title

Julia Grabher +17 (from No.102 to No.85): Earlier in September, Grabher won a WTA 125 level title in Bari, Italy. After reaching the second round in back-to-back WTA 125 tournaments following her title run, the 26-year-old Austrian solidified her return to the Top 100 by winning an ITF Circuit title in San Sebastian as she jumps 17 spots to a career-high No.85.

Ysaline Bonaventure +16 (No.138 to No.122): For the second time this year, Bonaventure reached the main draw of a tour-level tournament as a qualifier -- her only two main-draw appearances this year. Last week in Tallinn, she advanced to the quarterfinals, falling in a three-set match to top-seeded Anett Kontaveit. Bonaventure moves up 16 spots this week to No.122.

Other notable rankings movement:

-- By winning her first title of 2022 last week in Tallinn, 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova moves up four spots from No.27 to No.23.

-- After reaching back-to-back semifinals at a pair of WTA 250 tournaments -- Portoroz and Parma -- Romania’s Ana Bogdan makes her Top 50 debut at No.46.

-- American Madison Brengle returns to the Top 50 (at No.48) for the first time since 2016 after winning an ITF Circuit title in Templeton, California, last week.