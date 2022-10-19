Bianca Andreescu battled back from a set down to overwhelm Petra Kvitova in a battle between Grand Slam champions. Also on Tuesday, reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina improved to 2-0 against Karolina Pliskova.

A battle between Grand Slam champions went the way of Bianca Andreescu at the Guadalajara Open Akron on Tuesday, as the Canadian ousted No.16 seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic 3-6, 6-2, 6-0.

In their first meeting, 2019 US Open champion Andreescu took 2 hours and 11 minutes to overcome two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova in their second-round clash, becoming the first player to reach this week’s Round of 16.

More from Guadalajara Day 2: Kalinskaya surprises Krejcikova; Haddad Maia falls

With the victory, Andreescu also knocked Kvitova out of WTA Finals contention. 2011 WTA Finals champion Kvitova needed to reach this week’s final to have a chance to qualify for the eighth WTA Finals appearance of her career.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Kvitova won a grueling 13-minute game to break for 3-1 in the first set, but she immediately handed the break back with two consecutive double faults. In the next game, it was Andreescu’s turn to be broken on a double fault, and Kvitova took the one-set lead from there.

However, after the opening set, Andreescu dominated on return. In the second set, the Canadian found a fierce forehand to force an error on her third set point. Andreescu was unstoppable in the third set as well, and a Kvitova forehand found the net on the fifth match point to wrap up the affair.

All told, Kvitova never held serve in the last two sets, where Andreescu broke Kvitova seven times in a row. Andreescu was 8-for-20 on break points in the match, while Kvitova was 4-for-12 and had eight double faults.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Also on Tuesday, reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina defeated former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova 7-6(5), 6-2 in a 76-minute first-round match. Rybakina has now won both of her meetings with Pliskova in straight sets.

Video Highlights: Rybakina def. Pliskova

In a clash between two of the top servers on tour -- they have combined to strike over 600 aces this season -- Rybakina of Kazakhstan came back from 5-3 down in the first set to oust Czech Pliskova. Rybakina finished the match with nine aces, while Pliskova had four.

Rybakina slammed one of those aces to take a 5-2 lead in the first-set tiebreak. Pliskova pulled back to 5-5, but Rybakina forced a netted error with a drop shot to earn set point at 6-5. There, Pliskova double faulted to cede the first set to Rybakina, and the Kazakh eased through the second set afterwards.

With the win, Rybakina sets up an intriguing second-round match against No.3 seed Jessica Pegula of the United States. Pegula won their lone previous meeting 6-3, 6-4 in Miami earlier this year.

Rybakina still has an outside shot to qualify for the WTA Finals, but she needs to win the title to give herself any chance.

More to come...