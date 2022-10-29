Luisa Stefani went behind her back to capture a key point in the Guadalajara Open Akron semifinals, boosting her and Storm Sanders to their first team title -- and October's Shot of the Month.

Luisa Stefani was off tour for a year after suffering a knee injury at the 2021 US Open. But after less than two months back, the Brazilian is already using more superb plays to capture titles -- and the Shot of the Month.

Down a set to Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan in the WTA 1000 Guadalajara Open Akron semifinals, Stefani used an incredible no-look, behind-the-back flick to extend a rally at 3-2, which she and partner Storm Sanders eventually won during a crucial portion of the match.

After that point, Sanders and Stefani couldn't be stopped. They came back from the one-set deficit to outlast Xu and Yang, and returned hours later to win their second match of the day and their first title as a partnership, over Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia in the final.

Stefani is no stranger to stunning shots -- she and Gabriela Dabrowski won last season's Doubles Shot of the Year.