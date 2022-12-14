The BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells was named as one of the outstanding tournaments for the 13th time overall, while the Credit One Charleston Open and the Transylvania Open by Verdino were also recognized.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA on Friday announced the winners of the 2022 WTA Tournament Awards as voted on by the players. The winners have received this recognition due to the excellence of their staff and organization, passionate fans and wider dedication to the sport and its athletes.

The tournament awards are broken down into three categories, reflecting the different levels of WTA tournaments, with the winners as follows:



WTA 1000: BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells)



The BNP Paribas Open is celebrating its ninth successive year as one of the outstanding tournaments on the Hologic WTA Tour and 13th time overall. World No.1 Iga Swiatek won her first BNP Paribas Open title at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden earlier this year. “Indian Wells is special for me,” she said. “Last year I decided to use my prize money to support charities helping children struggling with mental health issues. This year, I won the tournament, and it made it even more special. I love the atmosphere, the venue and just Indian Wells itself as a place. It’s always a pleasure to play there and have everything I need on hand.”



WTA 500: Credit One Charleston Open

The Credit One Charleston Open was recognized for the first time in the WTA Tournament of the Year Awards, with reigning champion Belinda Bencic praising the event following her success there in April. “The Credit One Charleston Open is a tournament I always look forward to competing at,” Bencic said. “I’ve played there six times and the staff, venue, volunteers and everyone connected to the tournament always go above and beyond to support the players to put on the best possible event.”

WTA 250: Transylvania Open by Verdino (Cluj-Napoca)



In only its second season, the Transylvania Open by Verdino was voted as the WTA 250 Tournament of the Year. Laura Siegemund, who won the doubles title in Cluj-Napoca this season with Kirsten Flipkens, commented: “The Transylvania Open by Verdino was a great event with super nice staff and really original ideas to make sure the players had fun around the tournament and the city in general.”

Photo by WTA

Earlier this week the winners of the Player and Coach Awards were announced, and were as follows:

Player of the Year: Iga Swiatek

Doubles Team of the Year: Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova

Most Improved Player of the Year: Beatriz Haddad Maia

Newcomer of the Year: Zheng Qinwen

Comeback Player of the Year: Tatjana Maria

Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship Award: Ons Jabeur

Peachy Kellmeyer Player Service Award: Gabriela Dabrowski

Jerry Diamond ACES Award: Maria Sakkari

Coach of the Year: David Witt





