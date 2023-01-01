In a clash between Grand Slam champions, Bianca Andreescu surged from 6-0, 5-2 down to upend Garbiñe Muguruza in the first match at the 2023 Adelaide International 1.

Bianca Andreescu of Canada kicked off the 2023 Adelaide International 1 with a gripping comeback win, overcoming fellow Grand Slam champion Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain 0-6, 7-6(3), 6-1 in the opening match of the tournament.

2019 US Open champion Andreescu fought back from a 6-0, 5-2 deficit to knock out two-time major titlist Muguruza in a 2-hour and 12-minute thriller at the WTA 500 event.

Read more: With a new team behind her, Andreescu ready to crack Top 10 again

With the come-from-behind victory on Sunday, Andreescu maintained her perfect record against Muguruza, improving to 3-0 against the former World No.1.

Andreescu: "In the second set I really had to change my gameplan. I told myself to go for it, whatever happens happens. I put more returns in the court, more serves in the court. I'm so glad I pulled that out, I have no idea how."#AdelaideTennis — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) January 1, 2023

Muguruza won the first set in commanding fashion, outnumbering Andreescu in winners by eight to two. Muguruza never faced a break point and converted three of her five break points in the opening set.

Andreescu got on the board in the early stages of the second set, but Muguruza fired a forehand winner to break for 4-2 before consolidating for 5-2. However, Muguruza could not close out the victory when serving for the match at 5-3, and Andreescu pulled back on serve.

In the second-set tiebreak, Andreescu slammed a backhand winner down the line to take a pivotal 4-2 lead. Andreescu powered through the remainder of the tiebreak, closing out the second set with an ace despite being two points from defeat on multiple occasions.

Andreescu took charge for good by forcing a long error with a solid service return to break for 3-1 in the final set. Andreescu eased to the comeback win from there, setting up a second-round clash against either No.4 seed Veronika Kudermetova or Amanda Anisimova.

In the other singles match on Day 1, Kaia Kanepi also pulled off a comeback win, defeating Aliaksandra Sasnovich 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in just over two hours. Seven-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist Kanepi won 80 percent of her first-service points to seal victory.

Video Highlights: Kanepi def. Sasnovich

Kanepi will now meet either No.8 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova or Marketa Vondrousova in the second round.