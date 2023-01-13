Daria Kasatkina and Belinda Bencic will meet in the Adelaide International 2 final after Paula Badosa and Veronika Kudermetova withdrew due to injury.

No.5 seed Daria Kasatkina and No.8 seed Belinda Bencic will square off for the Adelaide International 2 title on Saturday after both advanced via walkover in the semifinals.

No.9 seed Paula Badosa withdrew from her match against Kasatkina due to a right thigh injury, and No.6 seed Veronika Kudermetova pulled out ahead of her clash with Bencic due to a left hip injury.

The rivalry between 1997-born peers Kasatkina and Bencic goes back to their junior days. At pro level, Kasatkina leads the head-to-head 3-2, including their most recent meeting 6-2, 6-2 in the second round of Roland Garros 2021. However, Bencic was the victor in their only previous outdoor hardcourt encounter -- also in Adelaide, when she won 6-4, 6-4 in the 2020 first round and went on to reach the final.

Badosa is still looking ahead to playing at the year's first Grand Slam, the 2023 Australian Open, which begins on Monday in Melbourne.

"I'm really disappointed that I had to withdraw today because I was really looking forward to the match," Badosa told the press. "Yesterday when I was playing against [Beatriz Haddad Maia], it was a very tough match, especially physical, so I felt a little bit in my abductor. I felt like I pulled it a little bit.

"Today I feel a little bit worse, so yeah, I have the Australian Open ahead, and I hope I can recover for that."

Spanish No.1 Badosa grinded through a 74-minute first set and an even longer 81-minute second set before prevailing over the Brazilian in Thursday's grueling quarterfinal.

"I think I was playing very good tennis, high level," Badosa said, reviewing the entire tournament. "Mentally I was feeling very well, as well. I played three really good matches. I think that helps me, as well, on my confidence for the tournaments ahead. Now it's something that I cannot control, so it is what it is.

"I really enjoyed the time here. I like to play here, I like to play in Australia. I always feel very comfortable playing here and coming here and starting the season here. I'm happy about my level. I'm happy with the way that I started the year, and I'm really looking forward to the rest of it."