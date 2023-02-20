Sofia Kenin earned 55 points last week, enough to propel her back into the Top 200, while Doha runner-up Jessica Pegula is back to No.3 in the world, matching her personal best.

Iga Swiatek, who captured her first title of 2023 and 12th of her career last week in Doha, will now spend her 47th consecutive week atop the WTA Rankings this week, while Katerina Siniakova holds the No.1 spot in doubles for the 24th consecutive week and 86th overall.

Here is a look at some of the notable movements within the rankings this week:

Sofia Kenin +34 (No.210 to No.176): The former World No.4, Kenin defeated No.15 ranked Liudmila Samsonova in the opening round of main draw in Doha last week, earning 55 points. Kenin moves back into the Top 200.

Jessica Pegula +1 (from No.4 to No.3): A finalist in Doha, Pegula moved up one spot to match her career-high of No.3 this week.

Came up short today but great week in Doha, you either win or you learn 👏🏼 #QatarTotalEnergiesOpen pic.twitter.com/ouD3r2dYQW — Jessie Pegula (@JLPegula) February 18, 2023

Liudmila Samsonova +2 (from No.15 to No.13): Samsonova slides up two spots in this week’s rankings, once again reaching a career-high ranking and is closing in on the Top 10. A winner of three titles in the last 52 weeks, the 24-year-old checks in at No.13 this week.

Victoria Azarenka +3 (from No.17 to No.14): A semifinalist at the Australian Open, Azarenka defeated Turkey’s Ipek Oz in the opening round of Doha before falling to No.7 seed Belinda Bencic. Playing last week as a wild card, Azarenka collected 55 ranking points to return to the Top 15 for the first time since May 2022.

Kamilla Rakhimova +17 (from No.114 to No.97): After winning the title at a ITF Circuit W-60 event in Irapuato, Mexico, the 21-year-old returns to the Top 100, climbing 17 spots to No.97.

Marketa Vondrousova -29 (from No.74 to No.103): Last year, Vondrousova reached the semifinals in Doha as a qualifier, when the tournament was staged as a WTA 1000 tournament. With those 210 points dropping off this week, Vondrousova drops out of the Top 100, falling 29 spots to No.103.