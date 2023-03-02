He put a ring on it: American tennis pros Madison Keys and Bjorn Fratangelo have announced their engagement.

Keys announced their impending nuptials with an Instagram post on Thursday. She and Fratangelo can be seen hand-in-hand, with a brilliant engagement ring taking center stage in the snapshot.

"Forever," the World No.20 captioned the photo, with a white heart emoji.

The 28-year-old Keys and the 29-year-old Fratangelo have been one of tennis' touring couples since 2017, the year that Keys reached the US Open final. Fratangelo cracked the ATP's Top 100 in 2016 at a career-high No.99, following a decorated junior career; he peaked at No.2 in the world in boys' singles, and won the Roland Garros junior title in 2011.

They've also teamed up on the court to play the last two US Open mixed doubles events together. In 2021, Keys reflected on playing with Fratangelo to ATPTour.com's Andrew Eichenholz.

“I was always just saying I was going to be so nervous and I was going to have to try so hard, but he finally said, ‘We’ll just have some fun.’ I’m very happy that we did it," she said. “To be able to have a moment on court together I think is definitely something that is going to stick in my mind.”

In the aftermath of the pair's announcement, congratulations from their peers quickly poured in. Barbora Krejcikova, Sania Mirza, Donna Vekic and Caroline Wozniacki were among Keys' fellow Hologic WTA Tour stars to offer their well wishes, as did tennis legend Billie Jean King.

The couples' fellow Americans Desirae Krawczyk, Mackenzie McDonald, Caty McNally, Jessica Pegula, Sloane Stephens and Frances Tiafoe could also be found in the comments.

"Yesssssssssssss!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! We are getting married!!!!!!!!!!!" Stephens wrote in celebration, coupled with six diamond ring emojis, while Tiafoe expressed his admiration for the ring adorning Keys' left hand.

Perhaps harking back to their United Cup triumph in January, Pegula wrote: "Bjorn [locked] that up," with a lock emoji and clapping hands.

So far in 2023, Keys reached the third round of the Australian Open and, last week, reached the quarterfinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.