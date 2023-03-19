The events throughout the week helped continue the mission of empowering women and girls through equality, education, leadership and health & wellness.

In celebration of the WTA's 50th Anniversary and Women's History Month, WTA Charities participated in a week of events in Indian Wells for the BNP Paribas Open to continue its mission of empowering women and girls through equality, education, leadership and health & wellness.

The week started off with a panel and community tennis rally on March 5 at the La Quinta Resort. The panel featured WTA President Micky Lawler and WTA players spanning the history of professional women’s including Shelby Rogers, Rosie Casals, a member of the Original 9 and founder of the Love & Love Tennis Foundation, and Peanut Harper, a former player whose organization Harper for Kids works with kids at schools in the Coachella Valley.

As part of WTA Charities’ ongoing work with Harper for Kids, Vice President of Community Development and Charitable Programs at the WTA, Ann Austin, and Peanut Harper visited local schools around Indian Wells, which included a surprise visit from two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka and her son, Leo.

On March 8, International Women’s Day, Lilly Pulitzer hosted a shopping event at their Palm Desert store to celebrate the launch of Holding Court, a new Print with Purpose supporting WTA Charities. The print is a vibrant mix of foliage and flowers in celebration of equality, inspiration, leadership, health and wellness, optimism and opportunity.

As part of the launch, Lilly Pulitzer donated $50,000 to WTA Charities. The event featured the print artist in residence, one-of-a-kind activations and a second panel to honor women in sport featuring Micky Lawler and two-time BNP Paribas Open champion, Daniela Hantuchova.

WTA Charities also had the honor of presenting Rosie Casals and Peggy Michel, assistant tournament director of the BNP Paribas Open with the inaugural Champions for Change awards that will be given throughout the year to those in the WTA community who have and continue to make a difference in their communities.

The presentation happened at Casals’ annual Love & Love Tennis Fundraiser where WTA Charities along with Lilly Pulitzer awarded checks to the Love & Love Tennis Foundation and Coachella Valley High School.

“As part of the WTA’s 50th anniversary, we are honored to bring so many events to Indian Wells which has played host to one of our biggest tournaments of the year,” Austin said. “The support from Lilly Pulitzer is so crucial as we continue to make a difference in our WTA communities and support the great work of our WTA Legends.”

To learn more about WTA Charities or make a donation, visit http://www.wtacharities.wtatennis.com