For the 53rd consecutive week, Iga Swiatek sits atop the rankings, while Petra Kvitova joins her in the Top 10.

This marks the 53rd consecutive week at No.1 for Iga Swiatek, who holds a 2,030-point advantage on No.2 Aryna Sabalenka.

Katerina Siniakova continues her reign atop the doubles ranking for the 30th consecutive week and 92nd overall.

With the completion of the Sunshine Double, here is a look at the notable rankings movement.

Kvitova returns to Top 10

Last week in Miami, Petra Kvitova captured her ninth WTA 1000 title of her career. Since the level of tournament was introduced, only Serena Williams (13) and Victoria Azarenka (10) own more. Kvitova, who now has 30 career titles, returned to the Top 10 for the first time since Sept. 20, 2021.

Miami Open reaction:

Since the start of 2000, seven women have reached the Top 10 after turning 33 years old, including Kvitova. The list includes Angelique Kerber, Flavia Pennetta, Nathalie Tauziat, Roberta Vinci, Serena Williams and Venus Williams.

Rybakina collecting points

During the Sunshine Double, Elena Rybakina collected 1,650 rankings points -- the most on tour -- by reaching back-to-back finals. Rybakina won Indian Wells and finished as the runner-up in Miami. She improved her ranking to a career-high No.7, up three spots from where she was at the start of the month.

Kvitova collected the second most points (1,215) during the Sunshine Double, followed by Aryna Sabalenka (865) and Sorana Cirstea (605).

Biggest mover of the week

Former World No.21 Cirstea entered the Sunshine Double ranked No.83, but her position in the Top 100 was in jeopardy. By reaching the quarterfinals at Indian Wells and the semifinals at Miami, Cirstea improved her position 42 spots in the past month, the biggest jump on tour. She rises to No.41.

Sorana's MOMENT 🌟@sorana_cirstea stuns No.2 seed Sabalenka to reach her second WTA 1000 semifinal! #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/tH6njQAQKv — wta (@WTA) March 29, 2023

Trevisan, Gracheva hit milestones

By advancing to the quarterfinals in Miami, Martina Trevisan makes her Top 20 debut. She climbs four spots from No.24 to No.20. In the past five years, only Magda Linette (31 years old) and Mihaela Buzarnescu (30) were older than Trevisan (29 years, 151 days) when they made their Top 20 debuts.

After reaching the fourth round as a qualifier in both Indian Wells and Miami, Varvara Gracheva makes her Top 50 debut, at No.46.

Other notable rankings movement

Sara Errani +21 (from No.99 to No.78): The former World No.5 reached the final at the WTA 125 San Luis Potosi clay-court tournament.

Marketa Vondrousova +20 (from No.103 to No.83): The 23-year-old Czech booked her return to the Top 100 this week by advancing to the fourth round in Miami.

Elise Mertens +10 (from No.39 to No.29): A fourth-round result in Miami allowed Mertens to jump 10 spots, moving from No.39 to No.29.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto +4 (from No.49 to No.45): A title winner at the WTA 125 San Luis Potosi, the 22-year-old Cocciaretto reached a career-high of No.45.

Looking ahead

As the tour shifts gears to the clay court, here is a look at the players defending the most points leading into Roland Garros:

1,990: Ons Jabeur

1,370: Iga Swiatek

810: Jessica Pegula

720: Ekaterina Alexandrova

720: Aryna Sabalenka

650: Belinda Bencic

610: Jil Teichmann

590: Amanda Anisimova

525: Daria Kasatkina

455: Paula Badosa