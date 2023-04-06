No.2 seed Ons Jabeur will clash with unseeded Anna Kalinskaya in the quarterfinals of the Credit One Charleston Open after they both won in straight sets in Round 3.

No.2 seed Ons Jabeur is through to the quarterfinals at the Credit One Charleston Open for the second year running after a 6-3, 7-5 win over American wildcard Caroline Dolehide in Thursday's third round.

With wins over Lesia Tsurenko in Round 2 and now Dolehide, Jabeur has won back-to-back matches for the first time since she reached the semifinals of the Adelaide International 1 in January.

Last year's finalist in Charleston, and a quarterfinalist now for three years in a row, Jabeur came from a break down in the both sets en route to beating Dolehide in 1 hours and 21 minutes.

How the match was won: Playing a Top 10 player for just the third time in her career, Dolehide broke serve to start the match, and also led 3-0 in the second set. But Jabeur won five straight games in the opener, and got the break back on her fourth chance in a lengthy seventh game of the second set.

Up next: Jabeur will next face Anna Kalinskaya, who upset No.6 seed Victoria Azarenka in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6(5), to reach the biggest quarterfinal of her career to date.

Kalinskaya reaches first WTA 500 quarterfinal

Kalinskaya is through to her first WTA 500 quarterfinal, having previously reached this round at eight WTA 250 events. After needing more than three hours to see off France's Alizé Cornet on Wednesday, the 24-year-old bounced back with aplomb less than 24 hours later to see off the former World No.1 in a tick under two hours.

Highlights: Kalinskaya def. Azarenka

Kalinskaya won the last three games of a tight opening set, and 12 of the last 13 points, before saving a set point en route to winning the match in 1 hour and 59 minutes. She failed to serve out victory at 6-4, 5-4, and held to force a tiebreak after Azarenka had a chance to extend the match.

She also erased 3-0 and 4-1 deficits in the tiebreak, where she also won the last three points.

Jabeur beat Kalinskaya in their only previous meeting: a 6-2, 6-2 triumph at Indian Wells two years ago.