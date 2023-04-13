Former World No.1 Garbiñe Muguruza and 1994 Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez have ended their three-year coaching partnership. Martinez announced the news, and Muguruza confirmed the decision on social media.

"Garbiñe and I have decided by mutual agreement to end our employment relationship," Martinez wrote on Twitter in Spanish. "These have been fantastic years, full of great emotions and wonderful experiences, both on and off the track.

"It has been a pleasure working with you, Garbiñe. I wish you the best #friendship"

Garbiñe y yo hemos decidido de mutuo acuerdo terminar nuestra relación laboral.



Han sido unos años fantásticos, cargados de grandes emociones y maravillosas vivencias, tanto dentro como fuera de la pista.

Ha sido un placer trabajar contigo, Garbiñe.Te deseo lo mejor #friendship pic.twitter.com/mCSc9AHFvG — Conchita Martínez (@conchitamartinz) April 12, 2023

"La mejor y única @conchita_martinez. Gracias for todo," Muguruza wrote on Instagram, translating to "The one and only Conchita Martinez. Thank you for everything."

Muguruza and Martinez initially linked up during the 2017 season. With Muguruza's coach Sam Sumyk unable to be present at Wimbledon, Martinez stepped in for the fortnight to help guide Muguruza to the title. Muguruza and Martinez formalized their full-time arrangement in 2019.

Under Martinez's tutelage, Muguruza made her third major final at the 2020 Australian Open and enjoyed one of the best seasons of her career in 2021. Muguruza won three titles in a single season for the first time, taking home trophies in Dubai, Chicago and her biggest title since Wimbledon, at the WTA Finals Guadalajara.

Coming off their 2021 campaign, Martinez was awarded WTA Coach of the Year.

Now ranked No.131, Muguruza has not competed since February. Last week, the 29-year-old two-time major champion announced she would skip the clay and grass seasons to spend time with family.