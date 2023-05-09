Barbora Strycova's retirement tour earned a boost on Tuesday at the Internazionale BNL d'Italia, where she posted her first singles win since 2020.

ROME -- Barbora Strycova scored her first singles win in nearly three years after defeating Maryna Zanevzka 6-1 3-6, 6-3 in the first round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia. The 37-year-old Czech will face No.9 seed Maria Sakkari in the second round.

A former World No.1 in doubles and No.16 in singles, Strycova returned to competition at the Mutua Madrid Open after a two-year maternity break. There, she played her first singles match since the 2021 Australian Open, losing in straight sets to Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

But after a confidence-boosting doubles tournament in which she and Hsieh Su-Wei advanced to the quarterfinals, Strycova wore down Zanevska on Tuesday to earn her first singles win since defeating Varvara Lepchenko in the first round of Roland Garros in 2020.

