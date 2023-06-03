The four-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1 announced her pregnancy in January, and has now answered another big question: boy or girl?

Naomi Osaka will soon join the ranks of the Hologic WTA Tour's girl moms. The four-time Grand Slam champion and former World No.1 had her own gender reveal party on social media on Friday

Osaka announced in January that she's expecting her first child with longtime boyfriend, American rapper Cordae, and has laid low with posts about her pregnancy since then. But she broke this latest piece of news in a big way, sharing a carousel of photos on Instagram that final answered the question that was burning on tennis fans' minds since her big news: boy or girl?

Earlier this spring, Osaka, now 25, revealed that she already knew the baby's gender, but was keeping it a secret from her longtime beau, born Cordae Amari Dunston. But in an exclusive interview with TODAY last month, Osaka confirmed that he, in fact, wasn't kept in the dark for long.

“He knows the sex now—it was only a secret until we did the reveal party with our closest family and friends a couple months ago,” Osaka said. “It was hard to keep it a secret, but I also knew it would be much more fun to surprise him and everyone else during the party, so it was worth the wait.”

Kim Clijsters, Serena Williams, Mandy Minella, Tatjana Maria, Vera Zvonareva and Patricia Maria Tig have all returned to the tour in recent years having daughters, and Osaka is set to join them. In that same interview, she reaffirmed her commitment to making a return to tennis in 2024 so her child can watch her compete for tennis' biggest titles.

It was a point she raised in her pregnancy announcement—"One thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch some of my matches and tell someone, 'That's my mom,'" she wrote then—and one she expanded upon to TODAY's Elise Solé.

"I think that moment will be surreal and I really look forward to the day that it actually happens," she said. "It really does feel like a dream to think of my own child in the stands watching me, and I’m so excited that I’ve got that coming in the not-so-distant future."