Zheng Qinwen was at it again. Her latest highlight-reel moment came against Wang Xiyu last month in Rome.

Zheng Qinwen, with her dynamic gameplay, is undoubtedly one of the most compelling talents on the Hologic WTA Tour.

At only 20 years old, she's already crafting an on-court anthology of must-see moments. Case in point, her stunning tweener against Maria Sakkari early this year in Doha.

Zheng was at it again last month in the Round of 16 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, where she faced off against Wang Xiyu. In the early stages of the second set, Wang turned a lengthy rally to her advantage by quickly closing the net.

She seemed poised to wrap up the point with an overhead, but Zheng was able to retrieve the shot and turn it into a swift crosscourt backhand that Wang could only intercept with a desperate forehand volley.

Undeterred, Zheng quickly regained her footing, herself now darting toward the net and expertly directed a winner to the open court.

Wang would eventually win the match in three sets, but it was Zheng's shot-making display that took center stage.