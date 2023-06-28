No.2 seed Caroline Garcia improved to 4-0 against Ana Bogdan with a straight-sets win at the Rothesay International. Garcia will take on No.9 seed Daria Kasatkina in the quarterfinals.

No.2 seed Caroline Garcia of France posted her career-best Rothesay International result on Wednesday, reaching her first Eastbourne quarterfinal with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Romania's Ana Bogdan.

Playing in Eastbourne for the first time since a second-round loss in 2015, World No.5 Garcia moved into the elite eight after a 1-hour and 26-minute victory over 61st-ranked Bogdan.

Garcia now has a 4-0 record against Bogdan. In fact, one of Garcia's four 2022 titles came at the expense of Bogdan -- Garcia defeated the Romanian in the Warsaw final to capture that clay-court crown.

On Wednesday, Bogdan garnered four break points at 1-1 in the first set, but Garcia erased all of those chances to stay on serve. Those would prove to be Bogdan's only break points of the day, and Garcia broke for 5-3 on her way to taking the one-set lead.

Garcia broke Bogdan with a backhand winner to open the second set, and the Frenchwoman was untroubled on her serve from there as she moved to victory. Garcia finished the match with 28 winners to Bogdan's 12.

Next up for Garcia will be a quarterfinal showdown against No.9 seed Daria Kasatkina. Garcia has won two of her three previous meetings with Kasatkina; one of those victories came in the round-robin portion of last year's WTA Finals, which Garcia won via a third-set tiebreak en route to the title.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kasatkina moved into the Eastbourne quarterfinals for the third time in her career by overcoming two-time Eastbourne champion Karolina Pliskova 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Kasatkina leveled her head-to-head with former World No.1 Pliskova at two wins apiece with the 1-hour and 59-minute comeback. Kasatkina converted half of her eight break points in the match, while Pliskova's break point conversion rate was much lower at 2-for-12.

World No.11 Kasatkina has lost both of her previous Eastbourne quarterfinals, in 2018 (to Angelique Kerber) and 2021 (to eventual champion Jelena Ostapenko).

