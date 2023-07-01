Doubles No.1 Katerina Siniakova won her first singles title of the season and fourth overall after defeating Lucia Bronzetti to win the Bad Homburg Open.

Katerina Siniakova captured her fourth career title and first of the season after defeating Lucia Bronzetti 6-2, 7-6(5) in the final of the Bad Homburg Open. The victory capped off a stellar week for the reigning Doubles No.1, who was playing just her third tournament since recovering from a wrist injury that ruled her out of most of the clay season.

Siniakova entered the week ranked No.52 in singles and had not won a singles match since Indian Wells. At the Miami Open, she sustained a right wrist injury in her first-round match against Claire Liu and did not play again until Roland Garros.

Her first-round win in Bad Homburg over Elisabetta Cocciretto snapped a four-match losing streak, and she carried that momentum into her first Top 20 win of the season, defeating No.2 seed Liudmila Samsonova 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

🏆 First Grass Title! 🏆



Siniakova defeats Bronzetti 6-2, 7-6(5) to win her 4th singles title!#BadHomburgOpen | @K_Siniakova pic.twitter.com/16NrubVSyN — wta (@WTA) July 1, 2023

Playing her first singles final since winning 2022 Portoroz, Siniakova maintained complete control over the 65th-ranked Italian from the start. Not even a delayed start due to rain or a prolonged interruption after the first set could deter Siniakova, who came into the final having lost just one set all week.

Siniakova's only wobble came as she served for the win at 6-2, 5-3. Siniakova struck two double faults and two unforced errors in a disastrous service game to let the Rabat champion back in the set. In all, Siniakova lost 13 consecutive points before settling herself to hold to 6-5.

Having rediscovered her range, Siniakova sealed the victory in the tiebreak. After seeing Bronzetti save three match points, the Czech closed out her first grass-court title after 1 hour and 36 minutes. Siniakova finished the match with 16 winners to 27 unforced errors.