Iga Swiatek is set to return to Poland after Wimbledon for her home tournament at the BNP Paribas Warsaw Open.

World No.1 Iga Swiatek tops the field for her home event at the BNP Paribas Warsaw Open.

This year, the WTA 250 event will be played on outdoor hard court at the Legia Tennis Stadium in Warsaw, Poland. Play begins on Monday, July 24.

Caroline Garcia won the tournament last summer when it was played on outdoor clay. En route to the title, Garcia defeated Swiatek in a grueling three-set semifinal.

With a 32-player field that includes four wild cards, four qualifying positions, and one special exempt spot, here are the 23 direct entries into Warsaw:

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Marie Bouzkova

3. Zhu Lin

4. Zhang Shuai

5. Marketa Vondrousova

6. Linda Noskova

7. Linda Fruhvirtova

8. Katerina Siniakova

9. Lesia Tsurenko

10. Tatjana Maria

11. Ajla Tomljanovic

12. Aliaksandra Sasnovich

13. Camila Giorgi

14. Rebeka Masarova

15. Wang Xinyu

16. Wang Xiyu

17. Katie Boulter

18. Kristina Kucova

19. Clara Tauson

20. Claire Liu

21. Margarita Betova

22. Vera Zvonareva

23. Yuan Yue

Warsaw is one of three WTA 250 events taking place the week of July 24, along with the Hamburg European Open and Ladies Open Lausanne.

Daria Kasatkina and Donna Vekic lead the field in Hamburg, where Bernarda Pera will return to defend her title. Belinda Bencic leads the field in her home event in Lausanne, where teen phenom Mirra Andreeva is also entered. Both tournaments are played on outdoor clay.