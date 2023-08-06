Linda Noskova dropped just two games against Tamara Korpatsch to win their rain-delayed Livesport Prague Open semifinal. More persistent rain pushed the completion of the other semifinal into Monday, with Nao Hibino leading Jaqueline Cristian 5-2 in the third set.

On home soil, No.4 seed Linda Noskova raced into her second career Hologic WTA Tour final with a 6-1, 6-1 rout of qualifier Tamara Korpatsch at the Livesport Prague Open.

The 18-year-old Czech had been delayed by over 24 hours to take the court for her semifinal after Saturday's play was washed out due to continuous rain. Sunday's postponed matches also began four hours later than intended, but Noskova wasted no time once the clouds eventually cleared, needing only 65 minutes to advance.

However, play was called off for the day with the other semifinal still unfinished after suffering three separate rain delays. That match will be resumed at 10:00 a.m. local time on Monday, with Japanese lucky loser Nao Hibino leading Romania's Jaqueline Cristian 6-4, 6-7(2), 5-2 and 15-15.

Noskova will meet the winner of that match in the final, which will also take place on Monday following the completion of the semifinals.

On Sunday, Noskova delivered a focused and aggressive performance with little let-up, firing 25 winners to 12 unforced errors and converting six out of seven break points. Noskova was also clutch in digging herself out of holes, taking a firm grip on the first set with consecutive games won from 0-40 down to move out to 5-1.

Noskova blended both power with her groundstrokes and touch with her drop shot, and also displayed impressive tactical acumen regarding her use of the latter. She won seven of her first eight drop shot points, but once Korpatsch began to read it in the second set, the teenager abandoned it to focus exclusively on raw power.

"I tried to put as many balls back, and I used any chance I had for a winner and went for it," Noskova said afterwards.

The result puts No.71-ranked Noskova into her second final of the year, having been runner-up to Aryna Sabalenka at Adelaide 1 in January.

In the ninth edition of the tournament at WTA level, Noskova's win ensures an eighth final with at least one Czech presence. She has the opportunity to become the sixth home champion, following Karolina Pliskova (2015), Lucie Safarova (2016), Petra Kvitova (2018), Barbora Krejcikova (2021) and Marie Bouzkova (2022).