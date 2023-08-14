Former World No.1 Venus Williams garnered her first Top 20 win in four years with a straight-sets upset of Veronika Kudermetova in the first round of the Western & Southern Open.

Former World No.1 Venus Williams notched her first Top 20 win in four years with a 6-4, 7-5 upset of No.16 seed Veronika Kudermetova in the first round of the Western & Southern Open on Monday.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Williams, currently ranked No.533, had not beaten a Top 20 player since this very event in 2019, when she upset Kiki Bertens. Williams had gone 0-10 against the Top 20 since that victory.

However, the 43-year-old made her mark in Cincinnati once again, ousting Kudermetova in just under two hours of play, in a match which was interrupted by two brief rain delays.

On Monday, Kudermetova held 4-1 leads in both the first and the second sets. In fact, the World No.16 had two set points to level the match, one at 5-3 and another at 5-4 in the second set.

But Williams came all the way back on both occasions to polish off the win in straight sets, picking up her first victory since she defeated Camila Giorgi in the Birmingham first round in June.

Kudermetova had 16 winners to Williams's nine in their first meeting, but Kudermetova's 33 unforced errors were more than double Williams's 15. Williams was able to convert six of her nine break points to triumph.

More to come...