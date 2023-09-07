This season's year-end finale will run from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5 and will feature the Top 8 singles players and doubles teams in the Race.

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Cancun, Mexico will host the 2023 season-ending WTA Finals from Oct. 29-Nov. 5, the WTA announced Thursday. The prestigious year-end finale features the Top 8 singles players and doubles teams in the Race to the WTA Finals.

Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO, said, “I would like to extend my appreciation to the Cancun tournament organizers GS Sports Management for their commitment in hosting the WTA Finals this year. This edition of the WTA Finals will provide a fantastic experience for players and fans alike, offer a fitting finale for the 2023 Hologic WTA Tour and enable us to continue building a strong future for women’s tennis.”

The WTA weighed a number of competitive bids through a thorough process, in close consultation with the WTA Players’ Council. Venue and partnership choices are based on multiple factors including player logistics, travel accessibility, venue capacity and a commitment to supporting and showcasing women’s tennis.

GS Sports Management has a proven track record in professional tennis, serving as the promoters of a span of WTA tournaments, including the highly successful 2021 WTA Finals in Guadalajara as well as the WTA 1000 Guadalajara, WTA 250 Merida and WTA 125 San Luis. These events have provided fans the opportunity to see world-class tennis and the best athletes in the world, while providing a platform to promote professional tennis in Latin America.

“After the success of the WTA Finals in Guadalajara in 2021, we are now thrilled to bring this prestigious event to Cancun in 2023. Cancun is a magnificent destination, and we’re eager for the tennis world to experience its beauty,” said Gustavo Santoscoy Arriaga and Gustavo Santoscoy Garcia of GS Sports Management. “It’s an exciting new chapter for us and for tennis enthusiasts everywhere.”

Cancun is often considered the heart of the Mexican Caribbean, known for its white beaches and vibrant culture. The city has hosted various renowned sporting and entertainment events, including ITF tennis tournaments.

Further details on the WTA Finals in Cancun will be announced at a press conference in Cancun in the next few weeks.