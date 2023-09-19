Lucky loser Sachia Vickery advanced to the second round at the Guadalajara Open AKRON after a trio of marquee withdrawals impacted the field of play.

Ranked No.175, Vickery took her spot in the main draw after Beatriz Haddad Maia withdrew due to a hand injury.

"Honestly, I was getting ready to leave tomorrow, I already had my flight," Vickery said. "I was ready to go home. I came this morning and, unfortunately, Bia also hurt herself, and I wish her a speedy recovery. Sometimes that happens, some weeks on the tour."

We are desperate for this match to get going 😜@EvaLongoria does the coin toss for Collins vs. Vickery!

Vickery trailed 5-2 in the first set before mounting a comeback to force a tiebreak. In the tiebreak, Vickery saved two set points before taking it 7-6(7).

After already calling a medical timeout and receiving treatment earlier in the set, Çollins could not continue.

In as a lucky loser, the 28-year-old American will face her compatriot, Caroline Dolehide next. Dolehide won her opener over No.43 Peyton Stearns, winning 6-7(1), 7-6(5), 7-6(2).

In other withdrawal news, No.5 seed Belinda Bencic withdrew ahead of her opening match against Taylor Townsend due to gastrointestinal illness. She was replaced in the draw by lucky loser Elvina Kalieva.

