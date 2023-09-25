Tennis's seven governing bodies are coming together to raise funds for communities affected by this month’s devastating Morocco Earthquake and Libya Floods, providing emergency relief and long-term support.

Tennis is uniting once more through Tennis Plays For Love to support those in need in North Africa.

Following devastating events earlier this month — an earthquake in Morocco and floods in Libya — tennis’ seven governing bodies (WTA, ATP ITF and the four Grand Slam tournaments) are coming together to raise funds to provide emergency relief and long-term support for the affected families and communities.

Donate Now Through GlobalGiving

A catastrophic earthquake impacted Morocco on September 8, killing thousands and injuring many more. Soon after, thousands died in Libya when Storm Daniel made landfall, causing the collapse of two dams in Derna, which sent waves through the city.

“My heart goes out to all those affected by the events which have devastated communities and families in the North African region,” said World No.7 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia. “It is important to for us to show our support through funds raised which will help provide food, clean water and necessary supplies to survivors, while also supporting longer-term relief and recovery. It’s great to see this initiative from the tennis governing bodies and I encourage fans to rally for those in need through Tennis Plays For Love.”

Donations to this fundraiser through GlobalGiving will assist in meeting emergency needs in both regions as well as providing long-term support.