No.1 seed Ons Jabeur captured her fifth Hologic WTA Tour title, second of 2023 and first of her career on hard courts at the Ningbo Open with a 6-2, 6-1 defeat of unseeded teenager Diana Shnaider in a 78-minute final.

The Tunisian, who is currently No.8 in the Race to the WTA Finals Cancun, had taken a last-minute wild card into the WTA 250 tournament following her third-round loss to Martina Trevisan in Guadalajara last week. She had previously claimed the Charleston title on green clay in April, but this was Jabeur's first appearance in a final since her 6-4, 6-4 loss to Marketa Vondrousova at Wimbledon.

Jabeur has now won titles on grass (Birmingham 2021, Berlin 2022), clay (Madrid 2021, Charleston 2022) and hard courts. She had previously lost three hard-court finals, one indoor (Moscow 2018) and two outdoor (Chicago 2021, US Open 2022).

No.85-ranked Shnaider had reached her first career final in just her ninth WTA main draw. One year ago, the 19-year-old was ranked No.220 and beginning her freshman year at NC State University. She cracked the Top 100 while still at college before turning pro in May, and is guaranteed a new career-high ranking in the Top 70 on Monday.

