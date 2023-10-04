Iga Swiatek dropped just two games against Magda Linette to win an all-Polish derby in the third round of the China Open.

Iga Swiatek has experienced many varied situations on the Hologic WTA Tour, but on Wednesday she faced a relatively new dynamic. The No.2 seed had little trouble with it, racing through her second tour-level match against a compatriot 6-1, 6-1 over Magda Linette to reach the the China Open quarterfinals.

The former World No.1, who is making her debut in Beijing, will next face either No.9 seed Caroline Garcia or Anhelina Kalinina, who play their third-round match on Thursday.

China Open: Scores | Schedule | Draws

Here are the key numbers from Swiatek's straight-sets win:

4: Number of times Swiatek has faced a fellow Pole across all professional levels. Her only previous tour-level meeting with a countrywoman was in the first round of Warsaw 2022, when she defeated Magdalena Frech 6-1, 6-2. She improved to 3-1 overall against her compatriots, with the only loss coming via retirement against Joanna Zawadzka in the first round of the 2018 Warsaw ITF W25 event.

2: This was just the second all-Polish matchup at WTA 1000 level since the format was introduced in 2009, following Urszula Radwanska's 6-4, 6-3 defeat of sister Agnieszka Radwanska in the first round of Dubai 2009.

More from Day 5: Ostapenko storms past Pegula

14: The result puts Swiatek into her 14th quarterfinal of 2023, and ninth at WTA 1000 level or above. She has reached at least the last eight of all seven WTA 1000 tournaments she has contested (having not played in Miami or Guadalajara).

4: Swiatek becomes the fourth player since 2009 to reach seven or more WTA 1000 quarterfinals in a single season, following Agnieszka Radwanska (eight in 2012 and seven in 2014), Li Na (seven in 2012) and Serena Williams (seven in 2013).

60: The result was Swiatek's 60th win of 2023. Her overall record this season is 60-11 so far. In 2022, she finished with a 67-9 record.

18: This was the 18th match Swiatek has won this year for the loss of two or fewer games.

65: Minutes required by Swiatek to triumph in her first meeting with Linette. She tallied 16 winners to Linette's three, and kept her unforced error count to 11 compared to Linette's 13.

0: Break points faced by Swiatek. She dropped just eight points behind her serve in total -- three behind her first and five behind her second.

33: Linette was unable to take advantage of a below-par 33% first-serve percentage by Swiatek in the first set. In the second, the World No.2 improved substantially to land 80% of her first deliveries.

51: Swiatek won almost double the number of points in the match than Linette, who totalled 26.