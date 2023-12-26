Katie Boulter sealed victory for Great Britain over Australia at the United Cup in Perth with a 6-2, 6-4 defeat of Ajla Tomljanovic in 1 hour and 32 minutes.

No.56-ranked Boulter's win gave her team an unassailable 2-0 lead over the host nation in the first tie of Group C. Earlier, Cameron Norrie had silenced Australian fans when he clawed past Alex de Minaur 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(2).

In Boulter's only previous meeting with Tomljanovic, she had lost 6-3, 6-4 on home soil in the second round of Nottingham 2022. But the 27-year-old avenged that result in emphatic style on Tomljanovic's home turf, striking 14 winners and eight aces in total. Boulter's performance was also notably clutch: the Briton saved all six break points against her, while converting all three of her opportunities on the Tomljanovic serve.

Bolting through the first set ⚡️



Team Great Britain's @katiecboulter takes the opener against Tomljanovic, 6-2 in 35 minutes.#UnitedCup pic.twitter.com/q8fRRrtuEd — United Cup (@UnitedCupTennis) December 29, 2023

Boulter's confident form was evident from the outset. A sequence of flashy returns garnered her a quick double-break lead; in between, she faced triple break point herself, but swatted those away with two aces and a forehand winner.

In the second set, Boulter maintained her momentum to gain an immediate break in the first game, and fended off three more break points in the sixth game to preserve her lead. Tomljanovic, who mustered only two winners off the ground in each set, was unable to make any more inroads on return, and Boulter wrapped up victory with a clean love hold.

No holding back 🇬🇧@katiecboulter defeats Ajla Tomljanovic to clinch the tie for Team Great Britain.#UnitedCup pic.twitter.com/dmED9pytxa — United Cup (@UnitedCupTennis) December 29, 2023

Earlier Norrie, who snapped a nine-match losing streak against Top 20 opponents with the win, made a fast start inside a packed RAC Arena to take control. He then hit through the ball with more authority in the closing stages of the third set, striking with trademark consistency to eventually grind down the stubborn de Minaur, who was chasing his first Top 20 win since August.

Norrie levelled his Lexus ATP Head2Head series against De Minaur at 2-2. The lefty also defeated the World No. 12 at the mixed-teams event last season in Sydney.

Great Britain will next take on the United States on Sunday, and Group C action will conclude on Monday with Australia against the United States.

ATP staff contibuted to this report.