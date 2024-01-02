Donna Vekic clinched a win for Croatia over the Netherlands at the United Cup in Sydney with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 defeat of Arantxa Rus on Tuesday.
Earlier, Borna Coric had bounced back from a straight-sets loss Monday to give Croatia a 1-0 lead. The 2022 Cincinnati champion defeated Tallon Griekspoor 7-6(4), 6-4 inside Ken Rosewall Arena.
However, Demi Schuurs and Wesley Koolhof denied Croatia in the mixed doubles, saving a match point in the super-tiebreak against Vekic and Ivan Dodig for a 6-7(3), 6-3, [14-12] victory. Croatia's 2-1 win meant that all three teams in Group F were tied with a 50% sets percentage and advancement hinged on games percentage -- sending Norway through to the quarterfinals.