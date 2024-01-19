MELBOURNE -- Zheng Qinwen had a night to remember at the Australian Open on Wednesday. Not only did she make her first Grand Slam semifinal, but she also guaranteed her debut in the Hologic WTA Tour's Top 10 when the rankings are released Monday.

Facing down Anna Kalinskaya in the Australian Open quarterfinals, Zheng came from a set down to win 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-1 to become the first Chinese player since Li Na to make a major semifinal.

Speaking to Jelena Dokic on court after the match, Zheng was already reeling after being told that Rod Laver was watching her match from the seats.

Then Dokic informed Zheng that she would make her Top 10 debut. Turns out, the 21-year-old Zheng had absolutely no idea.

"Thanks for letting me know that," Zheng said. Nobody tells me anything.

"That's good news for me. Another motivation and especially because I said last year at the Australian Open I want to be Top 10 and one year later I am here."

Watch the full interview below:

Zheng will face qualifier Dayana Yastremska in the second semifinal on Thursday night.