World No.10 Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic revealed she recently underwent successful wrist surgery, making the announcement on her social media platforms on Tuesday.

"Wrist upgrade: completed," Muchova posted on Instagram, with her right arm heavily wrapped. "Rehab challenge? Accepted.

"Following my injury at the US Open and an extensive rehabilitation phase, it turned out that a medical intervention was necessary. So here I am, tired and sad, but I know I’ll be okay now. The surgery was successful and I’m gonna do all I can to see you on the court again soon."

Muchova, the second-ranked Czech behind reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, has not been in action for over five months. Her last match was a tight two-set loss to eventual champion Coco Gauff in the 2023 US Open semifinals, before the continuing wrist injury halted her schedule.

The 27-year-old Muchova, who has suffered stops and starts throughout her career due to injuries, had a career-best season in 2023. She reached her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros, her first WTA 1000 final at Cincinnati and another Grand Slam semifinal at the US Open. Muchova made her Top 10 debut after her Cincinnati run.

At the end of last season, Muchova qualified for the season-ending WTA Finals for the first time in her career, but she had to withdraw from the event due to her wrist injury. She still finished 2023 ranked at a career-high World No.8.