No.4 seed Elena Rybakina has withdrawn ahead of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships quarterfinals due to gastrointestinal illness. As a result, the unseeded Jasmine Paolini advances to the semifinals via walkover.

Rybakina has been one of the form players of 2024, winning two titles in Brisbane and Abu Dhabi and compiling a 17-3 record overall. The Kazakhstani's Middle East swing has been particularly strong; she backed it up with a run to the Doha final last week, then notched two further wins in Dubai.

After battling for 2 hours and 39 minutes to get past qualifier Magdalena Frech 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-4 in the third round, Rybakina had admitted to feeling the effects of a strenuous month.

"I'm happy that I'm still winning the matches," she said. "But I can see by the level that of course physically and everything it's dropping a bit. I don't know how much I can push and how much I can recover in this half day."

No.26-ranked Paolini will make her debut in the semifinals of a WTA 1000 event. The Italian, who received a nomination in the 2023 WTA Awards for Most Improved Player, also reached the fourth round of a major for the first time at the Australian Open last month.