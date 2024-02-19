DUBAI -- No.3 seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez advanced to their second final of the season after defeating Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Melichar-Martinez and Perez made their first final of the season earlier this month in Linz. In Dubai, they defeated Mirra Andreeva and Sofia Kenin, and Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic to make the semifinals.

Melichar-Martinez and Perez are looking to capture their first title in over a year and are bidding to snap a seven-match losing streak in tournament finals, having won their last team title at 2022 Cleveland. They will face either No.2 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe or No.4 seeds Storm Hunter and Katerina Siniakova.

Friday's semifinal was a near-rematch of the championship match at the WTA Finals in Cancun last fall, where Siegemund teamed with Vera Zvonareva to defeat the American-Australian duo 6-4, 6-4. This time, Melichar-Martinez and Perez dominated every facet of the game to sell a tidy 62-minute win.

Melichar-Martinez and Perez went unbroken in the match, giving up just one break point opportunity. They won 88 percent of their first-serve points and 67 percent of their second serves. Sasnovich and Siegemund found themselves under constant pressure on their own serves, facing down a total of 11 break points in the match.

More to follow...