No.3 seed Emma Navarro advanced to her third semifinal of the season after surging past Australian qualifier Daria Saville 6-4, 6-2 in Cymbiotika San Diego Open quarterfinals.

Ranked No.26, the 22-year-old American has now tallied 15 main-draw wins in 2024, the third-most wins on tour behind No.4 Elena Rybakina and No.10 Jelena Ostapenko.

Having won her first Hologic WTA Tour title in January in Hobart, Navarro is bidding to win her first WTA 500 title this week in San Diego, where she was a semifinalist last year.

In the first meeting between Navarro and Saville, the Australian raced out to an early 4-1 lead in the opening set before Navarro began to dominate the match with her forehand. Navarro overpowered Saville to win five consecutive games and take the opening set.

The trend continued in the second set. Saville once again struck first to gain an early break advantage only to see her lead evaporate.

Navarro will face Great Britain's Katie Boulter on Saturday. Unseeded in San Diego, No.49 Boulter has knocked out two seeds to advance to the first hard-court semifinal of her career.

An explosive match point 💥@katiecboulter moves past the No.7 seed Vekic and is into the semifinals!#SanDiegoOpen pic.twitter.com/FbF1PB0wHK — wta (@WTA) March 1, 2024

After coming from a set down to defeat No.2 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the Round of 16, Boulter eased past No.7 seed Donna Vekic on Friday, winning 6-4, 6-3.

