Two former World No.1 players had differing fortunes at the WTA 500 Credit One Charleston Open on Wednesday, following a six-hour rain delay.

Caroline Wozniacki, who held the World No.1 ranking for 71 weeks, lost to No.15 seed Anhelina Kalinina for the second time in a two-week span. On Wednesday on the green clay of Charleston, Kalinina won 6-2, 6-3 in 1 hour and 20 minutes.

No.12 seed Victoria Azarenka, though, was a Wednesday winner. Azarenka, who held the World No.1 ranking for 51 weeks, zipped past Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1, 6-2.

Kalinina strikes again: Kalinina, the World No.33 from Ukraine and a 2022 Charleston quarterfinalist, has been a thorn in Wozniacki's side over the past month.

Two weeks ago, in their first career meeting, Kalinina toppled Wozniacki in three sets in the second round of Miami. In that clash, Wozniacki held a match point at 5-4 in the second set, but Kalinina came all the way back to win 5-7, 7-5, 6-4.

Kalinina, who reached a WTA 1000 final on clay at Rome last year, had a much more straightforward path to another win in Charleston. The Ukrainian made it all the way to 6-2, 5-2 before she even faced a break point. She did cede that service game, but immediately struck back with a break to attain victory.

Despite Wozniacki's incredible success at Charleston -- she was the 2011 champion, the finalist in 2009 and 2019, and is one of only eight players to have accumulated 20 career match-wins at the tournament -- she was unable to exact revenge on Kalinina. This marks the first time in her seven appearances at the event that Wozniacki has failed to reach the Charleston quarterfinals.

"[In Miami] we played 3 hours and 20 minutes, something like that, and it was very tough," Kalinina said. "She had match point, I was really down the whole match. ... It was a totally different surface today, clay, compared to hard courts. So I think today maybe I used my stronger sides better than in Miami."

Azarenka advances: Concurrently, Azarenka, who is ranked No.26 after a run to last week's Miami semifinals, had little trouble dismissing 56th-ranked Cocciaretto in their first career meeting.

Playing the event only for the second time, Azarenka needed just 1 hour and 10 minutes to prevail over her Italian opponent. Azarenka has already matched her career-best Charleston event, which was a trip to the Round of 16 last year.

Azarenka dropped serve only once on Wednesday, and it was a grueling four-deuce game which Cocciaretto only collected on her fifth break point of that tussle. Cocciaretto won that battle but lost the war -- Azarenka won the next four games in a row to triumph.