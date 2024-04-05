Doubles stars Demi Schuurs and Luisa Stefani's fantastic display of athleticism, touch and vision at the BNP Paribas Open earned them March's Shot of the Month.

Schuurs and Stefani had their work cut out for them as they faced top seeds and eventual champions Hsieh Su-Wei and Elise Mertens in the quarterfinals at Indian Wells in March. In the third game of the match, Schuurs was called on for some improvisational brilliance.

With Hsieh and Mertens looking to avoid Stefani's quick hands at the net, Hsieh looked to have hit a perfect lob into the backhand corner. Schuurs scurried back and struck a perfect tweener to keep the point alive before pouncing on a short forehand. She ripped it past Hsieh for a clean winner.

The crowd's screams said it all.

The Netherlands' Schuurs and Brazil's Stefani partnered up for the first time this season and it's no surprise the affable duo have already cemented themselves as a formidable team. In February, they won the first WTA 1000 of the season at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open. The title was Stefani's 10th and Schuurs 18th.