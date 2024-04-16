The year's first WTA 1000 clay-court event is about to get underway next week, with the Hologic WTA Tour heading to the Spanish capital for the Mutua Madrid Open.

Nineteen of the world's Top 20 players are expected to participate in the prestigious outdoor red-clay event, which is celebrating its 15th edition as a WTA 1000 tournament.

Here's what you need to know about Madrid:

When does the tournament start?

Main-draw play begins on Tuesday, April 23rd, and the event continues through Sunday, May 5th at the iconic Caja Magica. The qualifying rounds will take place on Monday, April 22nd and Tuesday, April 23rd.

The singles main draw contains 96 players. There will be 32 seeded players, and all seeds will receive first-round byes. 76 players in total receive direct entry into the main draw, and there will be 8 wild cards and 12 qualifiers.

The doubles main draw will have 32 teams, including three wild-card pairings.

Madrid is on Central European Summer Time (GMT+2).

The Dunlop Fort Clay Court ball will be used at the Mutua Madrid Open.

Champions Reel: How Aryna Sabalenka won Madrid 2023

When are the finals?

The singles final will take place Saturday, May 4th, not before 6:30 p.m. The doubles final will occur on Sunday, May 5th at 3:30 p.m.

When are the draws?

The singles draw will take place on-site on Sunday, April 21st at 6:00 p.m. The doubles main draw will be released on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Who are the defending champions?

Aryna Sabalenka won her second Mutua Madrid Open singles title in three years by defeating World No.1 Iga Swiatek 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in last year's final. Sabalenka also beat the reigning World No.1 in the 2021 Madrid final, when she toppled Ashleigh Barty.

In last year's doubles final, Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia bested Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-4 to capture the title. Azarenka had previously won the Madrid doubles title back in 2011 alongside Maria Kirilenko.

What are the points and prize money on offer in the singles main draw?

First round -- 10 points | €20,360

Second round -- 35 points | €30,255

Third round -- 65 points | €51,665

Round of 16 -- 120 points | €88,440

Quarterfinals -- 215 points | €161,995

Semifinals -- 390 points | €284,590

Finalist -- 650 points | €512,260

Champion -- 1000 points | €963,225

Who is playing?

The cut-off for singles direct entry was based on the Hologic WTA Tour rankings of March 25th. No.72 Taylor Townsend was the last direct entry at that time.

The first two main-draw wild cards have been awarded to former World No.1 players and Grand Slam champions Caroline Wozniacki and Simona Halep. Wozniacki was a finalist at the inaugural edition in 2009 (l. to Dinara Safina), and Halep won this title twice consecutively in 2016 and 2017.

✔️ Simona Halep

✔️ Caroline Wozniacki

✔️ Martín Landaluce

✔️ Kei Nishikori



These are the first wildcards for the main draw at the 2024 #MMOPEN! — #MMOPEN (@MutuaMadridOpen) April 3, 2024

Projected Top 16 seeds:

1. Iga Swiatek

Ranking: No.1

Year-to-date win-loss record at WTA and Grand Slam events: 23-3* (2 titles)

Best Madrid result: Finalist (2023)

* through Stuttgart quarterfinals

2. Aryna Sabalenka

Ranking: No.2

Year-to-date win-loss record at WTA and Grand Slam events: 15-4* (1 title)

Best Madrid result: Champion (2021, 2023)

* through Stuttgart quarterfinals

3. Coco Gauff

Ranking: No.3

Year-to-date win-loss record at WTA and Grand Slam events: 19-5* (1 title)

Best Madrid result: Round of 16 (2022)

* through Stuttgart quarterfinals

4. Elena Rybakina

Ranking: No.4

Year-to-date win-loss record at WTA and Grand Slam events: 23-4* (2 titles)

Best Madrid result: Round of 16 (2022)

* through Stuttgart quarterfinals

5. Jessica Pegula

Ranking: No.5

Year-to-date win-loss record at WTA and Grand Slam events: 14-6

Best Madrid result: Finalist (2022)

6. Maria Sakkari

Ranking: No.6

Year-to-date win-loss record at WTA and Grand Slam events: 15-7

Best Madrid result: Semifinals (2023)

7. Zheng Qinwen

Ranking: No.7

Year-to-date win-loss record at WTA and Grand Slam events: 13-7

Best Madrid result: Round of 32 (2023)

8. Marketa Vondrousova

Ranking: No.8

Year-to-date win-loss record at WTA and Grand Slam events: 7-4*

Best Madrid result: Round of 64 (2021, 2023)

* through Stuttgart quarterfinals

9. Ons Jabeur

Ranking: No.9

Year-to-date win-loss record at WTA and Grand Slam events: 3-7

Best Madrid result: Champion (2022)

10. Jelena Ostapenko

Ranking: No.10

Year-to-date win-loss record at WTA and Grand Slam events: 17-7 (2 titles)

Best Madrid result: Round of 32 (2019, 2021, 2023)

11. Daria Kasatkina

Ranking: No.11

Year-to-date win-loss record at WTA and Grand Slam events: 16-9

Best Madrid result: Quarterfinals (2018)

12. Beatriz Haddad Maia

Ranking: No.13

Year-to-date win-loss record at WTA and Grand Slam events: 9-10

Best Madrid result: Round of 64 (2022, 2023)

13. Jasmine Paolini

Ranking: No.14

Year-to-date win-loss record at WTA and Grand Slam events: 14-7* (1 title)

Best Madrid result: Round of 64 (2022)

* through Stuttgart quarterfinals



14. Danielle Collins

Ranking: No.15

Year-to-date win-loss record at WTA and Grand Slam events: 26-7 (2 titles)

Best Madrid result: Round of 32 (2019, 2022)

15. Ekaterina Alexandrova

Ranking: No.16

Year-to-date win-loss record at WTA and Grand Slam events: 12-10

Best Madrid result: Semifinals (2022)



16. Liudmila Samsonova

Ranking: No.17

Year-to-date win-loss record at WTA and Grand Slam events: 4-9

Best Madrid result: Round of 16 (2023)



Former Madrid champions entered: [WC] Simona Halep (2016-2017), Ons Jabeur (2022), Aryna Sabalenka (2021, 2023)

Former Madrid finalists entered: [WC] Caroline Wozniacki (2009), Victoria Azarenka (2011-2012), Jessica Pegula (2022), Iga Swiatek (2023)

Among the other notable names entered include four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, who came back from maternity leave at the start of the season.

Other Grand Slam champions in the field who are not seeded inside the Top 16 are Victoria Azarenka and Barbora Krejcikova (who are projected to be seeded inside the Top 32), Sloane Stephens and Sofia Kenin.

Hola! Donde están? Yo ya por aquí en Madrid, lista para empezar a jugar 😍🎾 pic.twitter.com/T48NXhka7L — Camila Osorio (@CamiOsorioTenis) April 18, 2024

How did the rest of last year's clay-court season play out?

Here's a look at last year's champions and finalists from the upcoming clay-court events:

Madrid (WTA 1000): Aryna Sabalenka d. Iga Swiatek



Rome (WTA 1000): Elena Rybakina d. Anhelina Kalinina

Strasbourg (WTA 250): Elina Svitolina d. Anna Blinkova

Rabat (WTA 250): Lucia Bronzetti d. Julia Grabher

Roland Garros (Grand Slam): Iga Swiatek d. Karolina Muchova