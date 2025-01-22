Elina Svitolina, Emma Raducanu, Karolina Muchova and Maria Sakkari are just a few of the names who appear at indoor hard-court events in Linz and Singapore this week, as the Hologic WTA Tour moves into February.

The Australian Open came to a dramatic conclusion this weekend, but you won't have to wait at all for more top action in women's tennis. The WTA 500 Upper Austria Ladies Linz and the WTA 250 Singapore Open both begin on Monday, Jan. 27.

Here is all the key info you need to know for next week on tour:

Upper Austria Ladies Linz (WTA 500) - main draw starts Monday, Jan. 27

Singles Final: Sunday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m.

Doubles Final: Sunday, Feb. 2, following the singles final

Qualifying dates: Sunday, Jan. 26 and Monday, Jan. 27

Time Zone: Central European Time (GMT +1, EST +6)

Draw Sizes: 28 singles players (incl. 4 byes for the Top 4 seeds, 6 qualifiers and 4 wild cards); 16 doubles teams (incl. 2 wild cards)

Tournament Ball: Dunlop Fort All Court Tournament Select

Seeds: (1) Karolina Muchova, (2) Elina Svitolina, (3) Maria Sakkari, (4) Ekaterina Alexandrova, (5) Dayana Yastremska, (6) Anastasia Potapova, (7) Elina Avanesyan, (8) Clara Tauson

This is the 34th edition of this indoor event in Austria, and its second straight season as a WTA 500-level event.

Previous Linz champions include current Top 3 players Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff and a host of other big names (including Lindsay Davenport, Justine Henin, Amelie Mauresmo, Maria Sharapova, Ana Ivanovic, Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber and many more).

Here are more storylines to watch out for:

Karolina Muchova has accepted a wild card and is the No.1 seed. Muchova is a Grand Slam finalist (2023 Roland Garros) and has reached three additional major semifinals, but she is seeking her first WTA title since her maiden crown at 2019 Seoul.

Elina Svitolina will try to continue her strong form as the No.2 seed. Former World No.3 Svitolina just made her 12th Grand Slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open, which was her first tournament following foot surgery in September.

Anastasia Potapova is the former Linz champion in the field. Potapova collected her second and most recent WTA singles title here in 2023, besting Petra Martic in the final.

Clara Tauson, who claimed the Auckland title in the first week of this season, is also in the field. After struggling with injuries over the past few years, Tauson prevailed in Auckland for her third career title and is back inside the Top 50.

Germany's Eva Lys received a main-draw wild card. Lys became the first woman to reach the Australian Open Round of 16 as a lucky loser since the event moved to Melbourne Park in 1988.

Linz ranking points and prize money

First round: 1 point | €9,829

Round of 16: 60 points | €13,651

Quarterfinals: 108 points | €24,950

Semifinals: 195 points | €51,305

Finalist: 325 points | €87,825

Champion: 500 points | €142,610

Singapore Open (WTA 250) - main draw starts Monday, Jan. 27

Singles Final: Sunday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m.

Doubles Final: Sunday, Feb. 2 at 2:30 p.m. (subject to change, if singles finalists are involved)

Qualifying dates: Saturday, Jan. 25 and Sunday, Jan. 26

Time Zone: Singapore Time (GMT +8, EST +13)

Draw Sizes: 32 singles players (incl. 6 qualifiers and 4 wild cards); 16 doubles teams (incl. 2 wild cards)

Tournament Ball: Dunlop Australian Open

Seeds: (1) Anna Kalinskaya, (2) Elise Mertens, (3) Amanda Anisimova, (4) Wang Xinyu, (5) Polina Kudermetova, (6) Camila Osorio, (7) Emma Raducanu, (8) Moyuka Uchijima

Singapore returns to the Hologic WTA Tour calendar for the first time in over six years. In the city-state's most recent appearance at tour level, Singapore hosted the season-ending WTA Finals for a five-year run from 2014 to 2018.

Here are more storylines to keep an eye on:

The draw boasted a Grand Slam singles champion in Great Britain's Emma Raducanu. The 2021 US Open titlist started the season solidly at the Australian Open, beating two Top 40 players (Ekaterina Alexandrova and Amanda Anisimova) before being stopped by five-time major champion Iga Swiatek.

The top seed will be World No.16 Anna Kalinskaya, although she withdrew from the Australian Open, where she was defending quarterfinal points. The week prior, Kalinskaya retired from her Adelaide match due to illness.

Elise Mertens is the No.2 seed and she has already made a final this year, reaching the championship match in Hobart for the fourth time in her career. She came into the Australian Open as the highest-ranked unseeded player and lost to Jessica Pegula.

Singapore ranking points and prize money

First round: 1 point | $2,975

Round of 16: 30 points | $4,160

Quarterfinals: 54 points | $6,815

Semifinals: 98 points | $11,970

Finalist: 163 points | $21,484

Champion: 250 points | $36,300

Mertens halts Joint run to reach fourth Hobart final of career

Tracking the 2025 Hologic WTA Tour results to date

United Cup (WTA 500): United States def. Poland

Brisbane (WTA 500): Aryna Sabalenka def. Polina Kudermetova

Auckland (WTA 250): Clara Tauson def. Naomi Osaka

Adelaide (WTA 500): Madison Keys def. Jessica Pegula

Hobart (WTA 250): McCartney Kessler def. Elise Mertens

Australian Open (Grand Slam): Madison Keys def. Aryna Sabalenka