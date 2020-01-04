New starts: Kerber, Osaka and more with their coaches
There have been plenty of changes in the close season - and as players head to their first tournaments of 2020 they will be seen on court for the first time with their new coaches. Check out some of them in this gallery!
Angelique Kerber of Germany with coach Dieter Kindlmann during practice ahead of the 2020 Brisbane International
Naomi Osaka with new coach Wim Fissette (Jimmie48)
Osaka and Fissette in discussions (Jimmie48)
Dayana Yastremska is working with coach Sascha Bajin (Jimmie48)
Former doubles World No.33 Olga Savchuk has joined Karolina Pliskova's coaching team (Jimmie48)
Savchuk was named a permanent part of the Pliskova team in November 2019 (Jimmie48)
Maria Sharapova has confirmed she will work with Riccardo Piatti in the coming year (Jimmie48)
Jennifer Brady with new coach Michael Geserer (Jimmie48)
