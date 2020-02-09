2020 Fed Cup

Fed Cup fiesta: Brilliance from Belgium and Belarus

All the best photos from the 2020 Fed Cup Qualifiers.

Naomi Osaka's task in her first Fed Cup away tie was to solve the puzzle of clay - and Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Photo by Getty

Sorribes Tormo got almost everything Osaka threw at her back with sublime defence.

Photo by Getty

Osaka despaired as her unforced error tally mounted to 50 in 15 games.

Photo by Getty

In the end, Sorribes Tormo ran out a 6-0, 6-3 upset over Osaka - her first win over a Top 10 player.

Photo by Getty

Carla Suárez Navarro's backhand was in fine fettle during her clash with Misaki Doi.

Photo by Getty

Battling to get Japan on the scoreboard, Doi went up a break in the first set and a double break in the second.

Photo by Getty

Playing the final year of a stalwart Fed Cup career, Suárez Navarro overturned both deficits to win 6-3, 6-4, putting hosts Spain 2-0 up.

Photo by Getty

In a battle of Fed Cup rookies, Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse took on Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova in Cluj-Napoca.

Photo by Getty

The winning debut went to Alexandrova, who overpowered Ruse 6-1, 6-4 to notch up her 30th win in her past 35 matches indoors.

Photo by Getty

Hobart semifinalist Veronika Kudermetova battled from a set down to force a decider against Ana Bogdan.

Photo by Getty

However, leading the Romanian team for the first time, Bogdan came through 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1 to level the tie at 1-1 in front of her home crowd.

Photo by Getty

Zarina Diyas raced through her first set against Elise Mertens, taking a 6-1 lead for Kazakhstan over hosts Belgium.

Photo by Getty

However, buoyed by her home crowd in Kortrijk, Mertens fought back to put the hosts 1-0 up.

Photo by Getty

Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva powered her way to a win over Belgium's Ysaline Bonaventure to level the tie, saving three match points in the process.

Photo by Getty

World No.8 Kiki Bertens earned a three-set win for the Netherlands, over Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.

Photo by Getty

Top Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka leveled the tie with the Dutchwomen after a straight-set victory over Arantxa Rus.

Photo by Getty

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin kicked off the U.S.A.-Latvia tie with a straight-set win over Anastasija Sevastova.

Photo by Getty Images

Serena Williams shares a smile with U.S.A. Fed Cup captain Kathy Rinaldi during Williams's 7-6(4), 7-6(3) win over Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia.

Photo by Getty Images

2017 Roland Garros champion Ostapenko hung with Williams but ultimately succumbed in an hour and 46 minutes.

Photo by Getty Images

Ostapenko and Williams shake hands after their hard-fought encounter.

Photo by Getty Images

Williams improved to 14-0 in Fed Cup singles matches with her win over Ostapenko.

Photo by Getty Images

Anastasija Sevastova is embraced by her Latvia team-mates following her win over Serena Williams

Photo by Getty Images

Sofia Kenin and Bethanie Mattek-Sands look to the skies after their decisive doubles win for the USA

Photo by Getty Images

The USA team wave to the crowd after their win over Latvia

Photo by Getty Images

Hugs for Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Aryna Sabalenka after winning their decisive doubles match for Belarus against the Netherlands

Photo by Getty Images

Belgium's Elise Mertens roars after beating Yulia Putintseva

Photo by Getty Images

Spain's Arantxa Sanchez Vicario celebrates receiving the Fed Cup Commitment Award

Photo by Getty Images

