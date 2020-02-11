2020 Hua Hin

In pictures: The story of Hua Hin 2020

From Wang Xiyu's big win over Petra Martic to top seed Elina Svitolina's progress and 19-year-old Leonie Kung's breakthrough, all the best pictures from the 2020 GSB Thailand Open presented by E@.

Former World No.50 Akgul Amanmuradova won her first WTA-level match since 2015 over Junri Namigata in qualifying.

Top qualifying seed Xun Fang-Ying also won her first match over compatriot Zhang Ying.

However, 2018 Wimbledon junior finalist Leonie Kung upset Xun to qualify for her second career WTA main draw.

Punnin Kovapitukted was one of two Thai 17-year-olds making their WTA qualifying debut, where she lost to fourth seed Ulrikke Eikeri.

Meanwhile, former junior World No.14 Mananchaya Sawangkaew took the first set before falling to second seed Chihiro Muramatsu.

Eikeri went on to qualify for the first time in her career, becoming the first Norwegian since Amy Jonsson in 1991 to compete in a WTA main draw.

Storm Sanders, playing the sixth event of her comeback to the sport, saved four match points before defeating Moyuka Uchijima in round one of qualifying.

Sanders' Australian compatriot Ellen Perez also came through qualifying successfully with straight-set wins over Ng Kwan-Yau and Riya Bhatia.

Lucrezia Stefanini upset 2018 Roland Garros doubles finalist Eri Hozumi to win her first career WTA qualifying match.

Chihiro Muramatsu battled back from 5-7, 1-4 down to defeat Stefanini in the final qualifying round 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 to make her WTA main draw debut.

Elina Svitolina travelled 27 floors up to the Vana Nava Sky Bar for a tennis match in the sky against former deputy prime minister of Thailand Suwat Liptapanlop.

Playing on a glass floor over 110m up didn't faze Svitolina.

Fourth seed Zheng Saisai needed to overturn a 2-5 deficit in the first set before pulling through against WTA main draw debutante Natalija Kostic 7-6(6), 6-0 in the first round.

Qualifier Ellen Perez held three set points to take a set lead over You Xiaodi in the first round...

...but You staved them off to overcome Perez 7-6(4), 6-2 and seal her first WTA main draw win.

Eighth seed Nao Hibino squeezed past Arina Rodionova 7-6(5), 7-5 in a first-round nailbiter.

Storm Sanders picked up her first WTA main draw win since Hobart 2014 in straight sets over Ulrikke Eikeri.

Third seed Wang Qiang kicked off her campaign by dropping just two games to Chinese compatriot Han Xinyun.

Chihiro Muramatsu came within two games of her first WTA main draw win in a first-round epic against Barbara Haas...

However, Haas battled back to defeat Muramatsu 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 in two hours and 45 minutes.

Wang Xinyu faced a first-round clash against Liang En-Shuo - with whom she had won the 2018 Australian Open girls' doubles trophy.

Liang En-Shuo, who was also the 2018 Australian Open girls' singles champion, came through the clash of friends, dropping just three games to Wang Xinyu.

A topsy-turvy scoreline ending in a ferociously fought climax ended with Patricia Maria Tig upsetting sixth seed Wang Yafan 6-1, 1-6, 7-6(5).

Second seed Petra Martic faced a tough opener against 2018 US Open girls' champion Wang Xiyu.

Former junior World No.1 Wang Xiyu delivered a stunning performance to upset Martic 6-3, 6-4 to score her first career Top 20 win.

In the second round, seventh seed Zhu Lin found herself in trouble against 19-year-old qualifier Leonie Kung.

Kung dismissed Zhu 6-3, 6-1 to reach her first WTA quarterfinal, having lost only 15 games in four matches in qualifying and the main draw.

Shenzhen quarterfinalist Kateryna Bondarenko took on Magda Linette in a bid to keep her comeback from a second maternity leave going.

Fifth seed Linette was too strong for Bondarenko, winning their first round 6-2, 6-2 to defeat the Ukrainian for the third time in as many matches.

Top seed Elina Svitolina got her campaign under way with a 6-2, 6-4 first-round win over Bibiane Schoofs.

Hiroshima champion Nao Hibino dismissed lucky loser Peangtarn Plipuech in 53 minutes, dropping just one game, to reach the quarterfinals.

San Jose champion Zheng Saisai ended qualifier Liang En-Shuo's run 6-4, 6-3 in the second round.

Wang Qiang held firm to move into her second quarterfinal of the season 6-3, 6-4 over Katarzyna Kawa.

Wang Xiyu backed up her upset of Petra Martic by defeating Barbara Haas in straight sets to reach her first WTA quarterfinal.

Patricia Maria Tig defeated You Xiaodi for the second time in as many weeks to reach her third WTA quarterfinal since returning from maternity leave last April.

Bronx champion Magda Linette moved past Peng Shuai into her fifth quarterfinal in the last six months.

Top seed Elina Svitolina found her groove, dropping just three games to Storm Sanders to make her first quarterfinal of the season.

