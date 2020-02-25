In pictures: The story of Acapulco 2020
From Anastasia Potapova's battling comeback to Wang Xiyu ending compatriot Wang Yafan's title defence, all the best photos from the 2020 Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC.
Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC
Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC
Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC
Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC
Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC
Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC
Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC
Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC
Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC
Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC
Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC
Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC
Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC
Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC
Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC
Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC
Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC
Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC
Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC
Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC
Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC
Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC