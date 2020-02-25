2020 Acapulco

In pictures: The story of Acapulco 2020

From Anastasia Potapova's battling comeback to Wang Xiyu ending compatriot Wang Yafan's title defence, all the best photos from the 2020 Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC.

01 /23
Reigning Pan-American gold medalist Nadia Podoroska of Argentina was beaten in the first round of qualifying by Slovenian teenager Kaja Juvan.

Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC

02 /23
Martina Trevisan took a set lead in the first round of qualifying, but fell to Caroline Dolehide.

Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC

03 /23
Nicole Gibbs overcame wildcard Fernanda Contreras Gomez in the first qualifying round to set up a clash between former Top 100 players against Sara Errani.

Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC

04 /23
Two-time champion Errani was given a wildcard to qualifying and successfully reached the main draw by beating top qualifying seed and former finalist Stefanie Voegele and No.7 seed Gibbs.

Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC

05 /23
Reigning French Open girls' singles champion Leylah Fernandez of Canada qualified for her fourth WTA main draw without losing a set.

Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC

06 /23
Juvan ultimately became one of three teens to qualify for the main draw, along with Fernandez and Wang Xiyu.

Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC

07 /23
Venus Williams, seeded No.5 this week, accepted a wildcard for her first appearance in Acapulco since winning back-to-back titles in 2009-10.

Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC

08 /23
Doubles partners Dalila Jakupovic and Danka Kovinic arrive at the tournament's Fiesta Blanco.

Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC

09 /23
Sarah Olmos, Giuliana Olmos, top seed Sloane Stephens and Sabrina Santamaria also attended the Fiesta Blanco.

Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC

10 /23
Young Slovenian duo Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juvan are both rising up the rankings, and also made an appearance at the Fiesta Blanco.

Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC

11 /23
Anna Karolina Schmiedlova smiles for photographers on the Fiesta Blanco red carpet.

Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC

12 /23
Venus Williams brought her star power to the Fiesta Blanco red carpet.

Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC

13 /23
American Sabrina Santamaria, playing doubles this week with Nina Stojanovic, celebrated her 27th birthday on Monday.

Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC

14 /23
Former Top 10 player and two-time Grand Slam semifinalist CoCo Vandeweghe made her main draw debut in Acapulco against No.7 seed Heather Watson.

Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC

15 /23
Watson rallied from a set down to beat Vandeweghe in a marathon opener, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
16 /23
No.8 seed Nao Hibino eased through to a 6-3, 6-1 win over Arantxa Rus in her first round match.

Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC

17 /23
Russian teenager Anastasia Potapova pulled off the most dramatic comeback of Monday's play - rallying from 6-4, 4-0 down to beat Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC

18 /23
In a first round match of two tournament debutants, Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek beat Russia' Anna Kalinskaya in straight sets.

Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC

19 /23
Kateryna Bondarenko edged Danka Kovinic in two hours and 47 minutes in Monday's first round as she continues her comeback from her second maternity leave.

Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC

20 /23
In her fifth trip to Acapulco and first as a seed, No.3 seed Marie Bouzkova was unable to score her first main draw victory at the tournament...

Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC

21 /23
...as she was ultimately beaten in Monday's opener by German veteran Tatjana Maria, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.

Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC

22 /23
Defending champion and No.2 seed Wang Yafan was dethroned by her teenage compatriot Wang Xiyu to round out Monday's first round.

Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC

23 /23
18-year-old Wang Xiyu earned her eighth career win over a Top 100 player with her upset of her seeded compatriot.

Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC

