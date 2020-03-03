2020 Monterrey

In pictures: The story of Monterrey 2020

From Venus Williams's battle against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova to Sloane Stephens' first win of the season, all the best photos from the 2020 Abierto GNP Seguros.

Nadia Podoroska kicked off qualifying by taking revenge on Kaja Juvan, who had defeated her a week ago at the same stage of Acapulco, winning 6-4, 6-7(8), 6-1 despite Juvan saving a match point in the second set.

Stefanie Voegele also overturned a result from last week, avenging her Acapulco qualifying loss to Sara Errani to triumph 7-6(2), 7-5 this time.

Top qualifying seed Jasmine Paolini, who had withdrawn from Acapulco due to illness, held three set points over Kristina Kucova in the first round.

However, former World No.71 Kucova bounced back to eliminate Paolini 7-5, 6-1.

Qualifying wildcard Ana Sofia Sánchez engaged eighth seed Caroline Dolehide in a two-hour, seven-minute battle in the first round.

Dolehide, who reached a career high on the brink of the Top 100 at World No.102 in July 2018, reeled off the last four games to overcome Sánchez 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.

Olga Govortsova, at the highest ranking (World No.142) and fresh off the biggest title (the Nicholasville ITF W100) since her return from maternity leave in 2018, qualified with wins over Marcela Zacarias and Kristina Kucova.

Former World No.52 Lara Arruabarrena qualified for her first WTA main draw since Nanchang in September with defeats of Maddison Inglis and Caroline Dolehide.

Pan American Games gold medallist Nadia Podoroska had started the year with a 14-match winning streak, and extended that to 19-2 after coming from a set down to defeat Elisabetta Cocciaretto and make the main draw.

Giulia Gatto-Monticone's late-career surge continued as the Italian qualified with a 6-3, 6-2 defeat of Bogota finalist Astra Sharma.

In the main draw, Nanchang and Tianjin champion Rebecca Peterson came from a set and a break down to score her first win of 2020 over Kateryna Kozlova 3-6, 7-6(1), 6-4.

Ninth seed Marie Bouzkova went down an early break to lucky loser Kristina Kucova, but came back to win 6-4, 6-2 - the Czech's first main draw victory of 2020.

Eighth seed Wang Yafan rebounded from her first-round loss as defending champion in Acapulco to move past Lara Arruabarrena in straight sets.

Olga Govortsova posted her first WTA main draw win since Québec City 2018, extending her winning streak to eight with a defeat of lucky loser Caroline Dolehide from a set down in the first round.

Former World No.1 Venus Williams won the first set over qualifier Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, who had upset her in their last meeting at Roland Garros 2014.

However, former World No.26 Schmiedlova - on the comeback from a knee injury that sidelined her for six months last year - roared back to level the match at a set all.

Williams fell away in the decider against Schmiedlova to extend her losing streak to five, with the seven-time major champion's last victory coming over Barbora Strycova in Beijing last year.

The 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over two hours and 29 minutes was Schmiedlova's first at WTA main draw level since Madrid last year.

18-year-old World No.497 Emma Navarro was last year's Roland Garros junior runner-up, and threatened an upset after taking the second set against fifth seed Sloane Stephens.

However, Stephens raced through the decider to snap her five-match losing streak and emerge a 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 victor with her first win of 2020.

