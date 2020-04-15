One-Handed Backhands

Single stars: The highest ranked one-handed backhands on Tour

It's a classical stroke that is not as commonplace as in the past but there are still 12 players inside the Top 300 in the WTA Rankings who use the single-handed backhand.

World No.68 Carla Suárez Navarro is generally considered to have one of the finest backhands in the game. The 31-year-old Spaniard has reached seven major quarterfinals and is a previous WTA World No.6.

Photo by Getty Images

World No.93 Tatjana Maria reinvented her backhand during her first maternity break, returning in 2014 with a one-handed drive as well as her trademark slice - going on to win her first WTA title at Mallorca 2018 and hit a career high of World No.46.

Photo by Abierto GNP Seguros

World No.110 Margarita Gasparyan reached the fourth round of the 2016 Australian Open and was champion at Baku 2015 and Tashkent 2018. The Russian hit her career high of World No.41 in February 2016.

Photo by Shenzhen Open

World No.123 Viktorija Golubic was a champion on home soil in 2016, when she defeated Kiki Bertens to win the Gstaad title.

Photo by Getty Images

Japan's World No.167 Mayo Hibi made her Grand Slam debut at the 2015 US Open and is an eight-time winner on the ITF Tour with a career high of World No.158.

Photo by Getty Images

World No.211 and Turkish No.2 Pemra Ozgen has won 17 titles on the ITF circuit, made her Grand Slam qualifying debut at the 2013 US Open and hit her career high of World No.182 at the age of 33 last August.

Photo by Kyotec Open

World No.225 Jessika Ponchet is a five-time ITF titlist; the Frenchwoman made her Grand Slam debut at the 2018 Australian Open as a wildcard and qualified for the main draw a year later.

Photo by Getty Images

Romania's Gabriela Talaba was a college tennis star, becoming the first Texas Tech player to be named an ITA All-American in 2017, and is now at a career high of World No.227 having scored recent wins over Eugenie Bouchard and Madison Brengle.

Photo by Dow Tennis Classic

World No.238 Katharina Gerlach made her WTA debut at Nurnberg 2016, and the 22-year-old German is just five spots off her career high after reaching four consecutive ITF W25 finals last summer.

Photo by Braunschweig Open/Susanne Hübner

World No.255 Conny Perrin made her WTA debut at Birmingham 2011 and was the 2018 Surbiton ITF W100 runner-up; the Swiss player has twice reached the final qualifying round of a major and owns a career high of World No.134.

Photo by Getty Images

World No.277 Kathinka Von Deichmann became the first player from Liechtenstein to compete in a Grand Slam main draw when she qualified for the 2018 US Open, hitting her career high of World No.153 two months later.

Photo by Getty Images

17-year-old former junior World No.1 Diane Parry scored her maiden Grand Slam win over Vera Lapko as a wildcard at Roland Garros 2019, and is currently at a career high of World No.299.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

