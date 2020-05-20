Top 10 Wins

Statement of Intent: The Top 30's first Top 10 win

When was the first time each of the WTA Top 30 scored a victory over a Top 10 opponent? Find out here.

Having dipped her toe back into tennis in 2016, Ashleigh Barty's comeback was meteoric in 2017 - among the many milestones she hit this year was her first Top 10 win, a 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 defeat of Venus Williams in the second round of Cincinnati.

In the first round of the 2011 US Open, Simona Halep shocked reigning Roland Garros champion Li Na 6-2, 7-5 for her first Top 10 win - two weeks after scoring her first Top 20 win over Svetlana Kuznetsova in Toronto - and cracked the Top 50 as a result.

An unseeded Karolina Pliskova knocked off World No.9 and top seed Angelique Kerber 7-6(5), 6-4 in the 2014 Nurnberg quarterfinals, one of three seeds the Czech defeated en route to her third career final - which she lost to Eugenie Bouchard.

Sofia Kenin's 6-3, 6-3 upset of top seed and World No.6 Caroline Garcia in the 2018 Mallorca quarterfinals put the American into her maiden WTA semifinal, where she lost to Tatjana Maria - but one year later, Kenin returned to claim the title.

Elina Svitolina had lost her first six matches against Top 10 opponents, but rectified that with a 6-2, 7-6(2) second-round defeat of World No.4 Petra Kvitova at Cincinnati 2014 en route to her first Premier 5 quarterfinal.

As an 18-year-old qualifier ranked World No.152, Bianca Andreescu announced herself at Auckland 2019 with a 6-4, 6-4 upset of Caroline Wozniacki in round two en route to the final - going on to win her first eight matches against Top 10 opponents.

Kiki Bertens' 6-4, 7-6(4) upset of top seed and World No.7 Roberta Vinci in the second round of Nurnberg 2016 kickstarted her career to a new level: she went on to take her second title, and the following week made the Roland Garros semifinals.

At the age of 17, Belinda Bencic dispatched Angelique Kerber 6-1, 7-5 in the third round of the 2014 US Open for her first Top 10 win - and immediately backed it up with her second over Jelena Jankovic to make her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal.

As a 16-year-old ranked World No.304 playing her second WTA main draw, Serena Williams stunned World No.7 Mary Pierce 6-3, 7-6(3) in round two of Chicago 1997, and followed that by defeating World No.4 Monica Seles to make her maiden semifinal.

Naomi Osaka lost her first nine matches against Top 10 players, but got past the milestone in style: an emphatic 6-3, 6-1 upset of defending champion Angelique Kerber in the first round of the 2017 US Open, a tournament Osaka would win the following year.

Aryna Sabalenka's 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(5) defeat of defending champion Karolina Pliskova in the 2018 Eastbourne quarterfinals en route to her first Premier final put the Belarusian on track for a surge towards the Top 10 herself over the next seven months.

As a 17-year-old ranked World No.143, Petra Kvitova stunned top seed and World No.8 Venus Williams 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of Memphis 2008 - the Czech's first ever meeting with a Top 10 player.

Madison Keys only got into the Madrid 2013 main draw as a lucky loser after falling to Bethanie Mattek-Sands in qualifying - but in the first round the 18-year-old World No.62 dismissed World No.5 Li Na 6-3, 6-2.

As a wildcard ranked World No.146 facing a Top 10 player for the first time, Johanna Konta defeated Ekaterina Makarova 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of Eastbourne 2015 - going on to beat Garbiñe Muguruza to make her first Premier quarterfinal.

Petra Martic's 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 upset of World No.8 Marion Bartoli in the second round of Roland Garros 2012 was her ninth clash with a Top 10 player, and put the Croat on track to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Garbiñe Muguruza made an impact off the bat in her WTA main draw debut at Miami 2012, the 18-year-old No.208-ranked wildcard knocking off World No.9 Vera Zvonareva 6-4, 6-3 in the second round en route to the last 16.

As an 18-year-old qualifier ranked World No.450 and playing her second WTA main draw, Elena Rybakina saved a match point to beat World No.7 Caroline Garcia 4-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(5) in the second round of St. Petersburg 2018.

Marketa Vondrousova already had five Top 20 wins, but the Czech's first Top 10 scalp came with a 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 defeat of World No.2 Simona Halep in the fourth round of Indian Wells 2019 - one of two wins over Halep she would score that year.

Between 2010 and 2013, Alison Riske's only WTA main draw wins came on grass - but her first Top 10 win would come at home in the third round of the 2013 US Open, an emphatic 6-3, 6-0 upset of World No.10 Petra Kvitova.

As a qualifier ranked World No.80, Maria Sakkari stunned World No.6 Caroline Wozniacki 7-5, 6-3 in the second round of Wuhan 2017, going on to reach her maiden WTA semifinal and crack the Top 50 as a result.

Angelique Kerber lost her first 12 matches against Top 10 opponents, but defeated two to lift her maiden trophy at Paris 2012, World No.3 Maria Sharapova 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals and World No.7 Marion Bartoli 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-3 in the final.

Anett Kontaveit's 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-1 upset of reigning Roland Garros champion Garbiñe Muguruza in the second round of Stuttgart 2017 put the Estonian into her first Premier quarterfinal.

Elise Mertens knocked World No.10 Dominika Cibulkova out of Beijing 2017 in the first round 7-6(4), 6-1 in her fourth meeting with a Top 10 player, three months before reaching her first major semifinal at the 2018 Australian Open.

Donna Vekic delivered an epic 5-7, 7-5, 7-6(4) comeback to triumph over World No.10 Dominika Cibulkova in the 2014 Kuala Lumpur final, sealing both her first Top 10 win and her maiden title.

Dayana Yastremska's 6-1, 6-4 defeat of World No.2 Karolina Pliskova in the third round of Wuhan 2019 avenged a loss to the Czech from four match points up in Madrid that year and put the 19-year-old into her first Premier 5 quarterfinal.

Karolina Muchova's first Top 10 win was particularly memorable: a 4-6, 7-5, 13-11 epic against compatriot and World No.3 Karolina Pliskova in the fourth round of Wimbledon 2019 in her tournament main draw debut.

Ekaterina Alexandrova's 6-3, 6-2 upset of defending champion and World No.10 Jelena Ostapenko in the second round of Seoul 2018 put the Russian into her first WTA quarterfinal; one month later, she would make her first final in Linz.

As a 16-year-old wildcard ranked World No.149 playing her third WTA main draw and facing a Top 10 opponent for the first time, Amanda Anisimova shocked World No.9 Petra Kvitova 6-2, 6-4 in the third round of Indian Wells 2018.

Wang Qiang's first WTA win was a memorable one: as a No.186-ranked qualifier playing her fourth WTA main draw, she saved a match point to overcome World No.10 Caroline Wozniacki 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-1 in the first round of Kuala Lumpur 2013.

A 17-year-old Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova stunned World No.3 Jelena Jankovic 6-4, 6-4 in the second round of Indian Wells 2009, going on to claim a second Top 10 scalp in Agnieszka Radwanska to make her maiden semifinal.

