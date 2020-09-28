2020 Roland Garros

Paris premieres: The best pictures from the Roland Garros first round

From Jil Teichmann's tweener to Caroline Garcia's Chatrier success and Coco Gauff delivering another upset, all the best pictures from the first round of Roland Garros 2020.

19-year-old Russian qualifier Kamilla Rakhimova was the first winner of Roland Garros 2020, picking up her first Top 100 win in her maiden Grand Slam main draw with a 6-2, 6-3 upset of US Open quarterfinalist Shelby Rogers.

Margarita Gasparyan swaddles herself in layers ahead of her first-round clash with Elise Mertens, which began in cold, wet and windy conditions.

When the pair got on court, Mertens was the victor, recovering after an early break in each set to defeat Gasparyan 6-2, 6-3.

A layered-up Victoria Azarenka was another early winner, with the US Open finalist minimising her time in the autumn weather by dropping just three games to Danka Kovinic.

A seesaw deciding set saw lucky loser Astra Sharma go up 4-1 but come within two points of defeat four times down 4-5 as Anna Blinkova served for the match - before the Australian rallied to win 6-3, 2-6, 7-5.

Sara Sorribes Tormo, fresh off winning the Cagnes-sur-Mer ITF W80 title two weeks ago, threatened a major upset as she took a 4-2 lead over top seed Simona Halep.

2018 Roland Garros champion Halep rebounded in style, though, sweeping the last 10 games to defeat Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-0 and extend her winning streak to 15 matches stretching back to her Dubai title in February.

2002 finalist Venus Williams battled hard for over two hours against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova - a rematch of the 2014 second-round clash between the pair.

Schmiedlova reprised her 2014 defeat of Venus to win 6-4, 6-4, snapping a 12-match Grand Slam main draw losing streak dating back to the 2015 US Open and extending her head-to-head over the former World No.1 lead to 3-1.

Two-time quarterfinalist Kaia Kanepi came from a set down to post a first-round win over Marie Bouzkova 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Caroline Garcia, the only Frenchwoman in action on Day 1, thrilled the reduced Philippe Chatrier crowd with a pulsating three-set upset of No.17 seed Anett Kontaveit.

Strasbourg quarterfinalist Jil Teichmann went for the tweener during her three-set tussle with Irina-Camelia Begu.

Tweener notwithstanding, though, it was Begu who won the longest match of the first day 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 over Teichmann to set up an all-Romanian second-round tie with Simona Halep.

16-year-old Coco Gauff pulled off the biggest upset of Day 1, notching up her second victory over a Top 20 player on the Grand Slam stage with a 6-3, 6-3 win over No.9 seed and last year's semifinalist Johanna Konta.

Wildcard Eugenie Bouchard posted her first Roland Garros victory since 2017 over Anna Kalinskaya, the Istanbul runner-up coming from a break down in both sets to win 6-4, 6-4.

Playing just her second tournament since last year's US Open, Daria Gavrilova's comeback from a foot injury continued apace with a 6-4, 6-3 upset of No.24 seed Dayana Yastremska - the Australian's first Tour-level victory since July 2019.

