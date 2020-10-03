Rule of three: The best pictures from the Roland Garros third round
From hometown glory for Caroline Garcia to emotional breakthroughs from Martina Trevisan and Barbora Krejcikova, all the best photos from the third round of Roland Garros 2020.
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Jimmie48/WTA
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Jimmie48/WTA
Photo by Jimmie48/WTA
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Jimmie48/WTA
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Jimmie48/WTA
Photo by Jimmie48/WTA
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Jimmie48/WTA
Photo by Jimmie48/WTA
Photo by Jimmie48/WTA