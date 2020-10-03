2020 Roland Garros

Rule of three: The best pictures from the Roland Garros third round

From hometown glory for Caroline Garcia to emotional breakthroughs from Martina Trevisan and Barbora Krejcikova, all the best photos from the third round of Roland Garros 2020.

Day 6 kicked off with resurgent 2014 semifinalist Eugenie Bouchard bidding to reach a Grand Slam second week for the first time since the 2015 US Open against Iga Swiatek.

Swiatek's irresistible form continued as the Polish 19-year-old slammed 30 winners to Bouchard's eight en route to a 6-3, 6-2 win and a spot in the second week of Roland Garros for the second year in a row.

Despite Ekaterina Alexandrova's penchant for fast surfaces, the No.27 seed has now reached the third round of Roland Garros more times than at any other major, and was bidding for a maiden last-16 place against Elina Svitolina.

Svitolina once again demonstrated her ability to rise to the occasion on big points to edge Alexandrova 6-4, 7-5 and reach the Roland Garros second week for the first time since 2017 - extending her winning streak to seven.

Last year's quarterfinals had seen Amanda Anisimova stun defending champion Simona Halep for her first Top 3 win, and the pair collided for a rematch in this year's third round.

There would be no repeat of the upset; instead, Halep meted out a ruthless revenge on Anisimova, conceding only one game to the 19-year-old over the course of 54 statement minutes.

A quarterfinalist ranked outside the Top 100 was guaranteed out of a section that had hitherto contained Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Victoria Azarenka - the latter two having both been dismissed by Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

Qualifier Nadia Podoroska kept her stellar 2020 form going to defeat Schmiedlova 6-3, 6-2, extending her record to 41-6 and becoming the first Argentinian woman in the second week of a major since Gisela Dulko at Roland Garros 2011.

Elise Mertens, who had reached the quarterfinals or better in her last four tournaments, needed just over half an hour to sprint to a quick 6-1 first-set lead over Caroline Garcia.

Buoyed by the Chatrier crowd, Garcia came back for a 1-6, 6-4, 7-5 win, taking her sixth match point in a tense ending to preserve her unbeaten record against Mertens and move into her third Roland Garros second week.

2016 quarterfinalist Tsvetana Pironkova faced Barbora Krejcikova in a bid to reach the second week of a Grand Slam in both of her first two events back from a three-year maternity leave.

Former doubles World No.1 Krejcikova defeated Pironkova in three sets for a long-awaited singles breakthrough on what would have been former coach and mentor Jana Novotna's 52nd birthday.

Katerina Siniakova sought to join doubles partner Krejcikova, aiming to repeat her 2019 feat of upsetting a Top 10 opponent at Roland Garros to reach the fourth round after stunning Naomi Osaka at this stage last year.

Fifth seed Kiki Bertens enjoyed a dominant 6-2, 6-2 win over Siniakova, though, to reach the second week of Roland Garros for the third time - and first since her career-best 2016 semifinal run.

Bidding for her third Grand Slam fourth-round showing in a row, No.20 seed Maria Sakkari raced to a 6-1 first set over qualifier Martina Trevisan, and overturned a 2-5 second-set deficit to hold two match points in the tiebreak.

World No.159 Trevisan saved both match points, though, and held on for an emotional 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-3 triumph over Sakkari to reach the fourth round in just her second Grand Slam main draw appearance.

